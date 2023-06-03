MR.BLACK ‘tranceforms’ Eden Shalev’s techno hit ‘Papi’ into a trance anthem

By Chris Vuoncino

MR.BLACK has been delivering hard-hitting, dancefloor-ready anthems for years now, yet he seems more determined and hungry than ever with his recent run of singles. While he has spent recent months building towards the release of his debut album, Tranceformation, he now delivers an incredible rework of a single by his fellow countryman, Eden Shalev.

Upon hearing Papi (Bhabi) by Eden Shalev, listeners are immediately transported to a tranquil scene, where the soft shaker and steady bass and synths offer a calming source of energy and exploration. It is a beautiful production, offering a journey across its nearly six-minute run time that feels steeped in Shalev’s native country, providing rhythms and melodies that don’t often define Western music. While Shalev’s production can surely work as the soundtrack to both club floors and serene settings all at once, MR.BLACK has crafted a mix of the track that can not be mistaken for anything other than a festival-sized anthem.

Leaning into his own brand of psytrance style productions, MR.BLACK allows the vocal line of the track to open his rendition but after a short introduction with light percussion, he dives right into the driving energy and synths that define his sound. As the vocal melody continues, MR.BLACK underlines with heavy percussion and hard-hitting bass lines, giving the vocals and the track a tribal bounce that just begs the audience to move in rhythm with it. As the follow-up to his recent singles, The Machine, Tranceformation, and Flight 303, MR.BLACK is keeping his foot on the pedal with his take on Papi, a track that invokes less of the futuristic imagery of recent works, but still delivers the same energy and production that makes him such a pioneer.

Image Credit: Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media