Parklife unveils set times and new app ahead of this weekend

By Ellie Mullins 101

The Parklife app is now available for free download, and with it users can pick their own schedule and see the newly announced set times for both days.

Those heading to Parklife this weekend to see the likes of Carl Cox, Skrillex, Fred again.. and many, many others can plan their weekend in fuller detail, as the festival has just dropped its new app for the 2023 edition. On it, ticket holders can see the map, the official playlist and food & beverages on offer but most importantly, can now view the set times and make their own schedules.

THE PL23 APP IS HERE 🚀 Set times, map, your weekend planner and more are all available now 👀 Please download the app now before arriving on site so your weekend is sorted 🔥 Last Sunday tickets going fast, get them whilst you can 🥳 pic.twitter.com/8RA06gnwQm — Parklife 🪩 (@Parklifefest) June 6, 2023

With such a stacked lineup of the biggest names in electronic music and beyond, there’s bound to be some clashes, and some fans may have to make tough decisions on who to see this weekend. On Saturday 10 June, Fred again.. headlines The Valley, The Martinez Brothers headline The Hangar, Sonny Fodera headlines The Temple and Patrick Topping headlines Magic Sky, and that’s not even all there is on offer. Other notable acts to not miss out on include Skrillex at 18:30-19:30 at The Valley, Gorgon City at 20:00-21:30 over at The Temple and a secret unannounced set over at the Jägermeister stage which will only be revealed when the set takes place at 15:45-16:40.

It’s almost time ☀️ Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/bFOnqeASgU — Parklife 🪩 (@Parklifefest) June 5, 2023

On the flip side, Sunday 11 June sees headline duties go over to The Prodigy at The Valley, FISHER at The Hangar, I Hate Models at Magic Sky and Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge: Nxworries at the Eat Your Own Ears Presents stage. Before these phenomenal acts take to the stage though, you can see the likes of Charlotte de Witte from 20:00-21:30 at Magic Sky, Becky Hill from 17:00-17:40 at the Parklife Stage, TSHA from 17:15-18:30 at The Temple and many, many more.

Download the app on the App Store here, and Google Play store here. Don’t forget to also check out our guide on the must see acts of the weekend right here. See you there!

Image Credit: Anthony Mooney (provided by Parklife PR)