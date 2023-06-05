Paul Oakenfold is accused of sexual harassment by former assistant

By Chris Vuoncino 860

Paul Oakenfold has earned the reputation of one of the United Kingdom’s most successful and pioneering artists of the electronic dance music scene having achieved success in the 80s and 90s. Now the 59-year-old producer is facing a lawsuit and accusations of sexual harassment from a former personal assistant in a case that could derail his long legacy.

The accusations stem from a new hire in October of 2022 who was immediately subjected to sexual harassment and episodes of Paul Oakenfold masturbating in front of the 23-year-old new hire up to four times a day. According to the case filed on June 2nd at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Oakenfold repeatedly masturbated in front of the new assistant. When she reported the behavior to management, she was told to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement and saw an immediate decrease in her hours. While the defendant initially declined to sign the form, she was ultimately compelled to do so “under duress” after being unable to return to work and even received threats of her employment being terminated.

In the official statement and claim, the accusations were apparently brought to the attention of Paul Oakenfold’s management team at New Frequency Management, as well as the company CEO Paul Stepanek, who is accused of presenting the NDA to the assistant upon her confession. With the claim officially filed, the now-former assistant is seeking damages of $25,000 after being let go from the company in March due to what the company cited as “a lack of work.”

At this time, neither Paul Oakenfold, Paul Stepanek, nor anyone at New Frequency Management has commented on the allegations. If true, it would truly tarnish the work of Oakenfold who is known for his decades of success while working alongside stars such as U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, and the Rolling Stones.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we follow the story and hope to gain more clarity on this newly developing story.

Image Credit: Rukes.com