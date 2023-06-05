Paul Oakenfold issues statement following accusations of sexual harassment

By Ryan Ford 569

Paul Oakenfold has responded to allegations of sexual harassment from a former assistant, issuing a statement as below.

59-year-old DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold has issued a statement in response to the recent accusations of sexual harassment made against him. The accusations stem from a new hire in October of 2022 who was reportedly subjected to sexual harassment and when said behaviour was reported to management, she was told to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement. The official statement claims the accusations were apparently brought to the attention of Paul Oakenfold’s management team, New Frequency Management, as well as its company CEO Paul Stepanek, who is accused of presenting the NDA to the then-24-year-old assistant.

In response to the accusations Oakenfold issued the following statement, calling the accusations “baseless” in doing so;

“I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me. Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money. I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time.”

It will be interesting to see how the story develops following the accusations that arose on Friday, with the plaintiff seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Image Credit: Paul Oakenfold (Press / via Insomniac)