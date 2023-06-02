Pendulum drop heavy new single ‘Halo’ with Bullet For My Valentine singer

By Chris Vuoncino

Pendulum reached massive heights of success in the first decade of the new millennium with its driving drum and bass productions and incredible vocal delivery from singer Rob Swire. After a few years away, the group made a triumphant return at Ultra Music Festival 2016, but new music has been limited to the 2021 Elemental EP until now that is.

With a slate of shows already under their belt in 2023, Pendulum appears set to deliver their busiest year in over a decade. On top of a slate of live shows still to come this year, including a massive slot at Download Festival, as well as an appearance alongside Limp Bizkit during a single-day festival event in Glastonbury, the group is ready to unleash new music upon their global fanbase. First up is a heavy new production featuring vocals from Bullet For My Valentine singer Matt Tuck titled Halo, that was first debuted earlier this year at the group’s sold-out Alexandra Palace gig. Discussing the writing process, Rob Swire has stated that ‘I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse,’ and with Halo, that is the immediate feeling upon hearing the chaotic opening sounds and measures of the track.

When the bass and percussion kick in, the single drives forward before the full-throated screams of Matt Tuck takeover, further blurring the lines between heavy metal and electronic music, allowing the Pendulum members to dive back into their early influences as musicians with this collaboration. For the chorus, Rob Swire takes over vocal duties, allowing his unique style and delivery to bring the whole thing together, and offering a sense of melody amidst the chaos and apocalypse of the rest of the track.

With a full slate of shows still coming in 2023, and the promise of much more music on the way, Halo is an exciting start to the next chapter of Pendulum.

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill / Provided by Jack Beadle PR