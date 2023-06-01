The limited edition of Pet Shop Boys’ album ‘Yes’ sold for $1,960 on Discogs

By Samantha Reis 151

This collector’s edition of the Pet Shop Boys‘ 2009 album ‘Yes‘ is considered rare as only 300 copies were made.

Vinyl hasn’t gone out of fashion, quite the opposite. We’re once again experiencing a growing demand for physical formats. Whether in search of authenticity or to amass tangible versions of the best music ever produced, the truth is that there are many music lovers who are committed to buying vinyl. Nowadays, some of the singles and albums are real rarities that are worth a lot of money on the market. Even the greatest classics on vinyl, especially in their original versions, can cost a small fortune. Proof of this is the limited edition vinyl box set of the Pet Shop Boys album ‘Yes’, which sold on Discogs for $1,960.

This isn’t the first sale of an album by the iconic duo to make a splash, and it certainly won’t be the last. Just recently, we reported on the sale of their 2013 album ‘Electric‘ for the modest sum of $2,222. The Pet Shop Boys have sold over 50 million albums during their long and illustrious career. When they released some of these works, they certainly never dreamed of the value their records could reach, but the truth is that they’re trending on Discogs.

So what’s so special about this vinyl box set? This super rare item consists of 11 vinyl records. The box was issued by Vinyl Factory in the UK in 2009, the album ‘Yes’ release date. Not only is it signed by the duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, but it was also produced in an edition of only 300 copies. Each of the records contains a track from ‘Yes’ on the A-side and the corresponding instrumental version on the B-side. The entire box is appealing in materials, colours and design, especially for collectors. It should also be mentioned that ‘Yes’ was loved and hated with almost the same intensity and embodies a critical moment for the duo. The Pet Shop Boys’ tenth album was produced in collaboration with Xenomania, a team of producers and songwriters known for working only with the best of the best.

All these details and the musicality of the Pet Shop Boys add to the value of this vinyl box set, which sold for $1,960 on Discogs.

Image Credit: Erin McCormack