Run DMC will headline 50th Anniversary of hip-hop concert at Yankee Stadium

By Chris Vuoncino 39

Few music genres can trace their roots and foundations to a specific location and era the way hip-hop can, with pioneers such as DJ Kool Herc and the Sugarhill Gang representing some of the genre’s earliest innovators. With a history that took hold in the Bronx in the early ’70s, many of the genre’s biggest stars are preparing to come together for a massive 50th-anniversary celebration set to take place at one of New York’s most famous venues.

Those who have studied the well-documented history of hip-hop, (check out Yes Yes Ya’ll to quickly get caught up), know the story of DJ Kool Herc and his infamous ability to mix beats and rhythms on turntables throughout clubs and block parties in New York City. That new sound and style quickly spread across not only the five boroughs but beyond, and by the mid-80s, acts like Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, and LL Cool J would become household names in the hip-hop scene. Of course, those early pioneers would see the next generation take hip-hop and rap to new heights in the 1990s as fans witnessed the infamous east coast/ west coast battle that would give way to an even larger audience by the time stars like Jay-Z, Eminem, and DMX emerged.

While the genre continues to flourish, some of the biggest names in the game will be coming together to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop on August 11th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The incredible line-up will be headlined by Run DMC alongside Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Lil Wayne. Beyond that, stars from all eras will take the stage including Eve, Ghostface Killah, Lil Kim, TI, Fat Joe, and special “Pillars Of Hip-Hop” sets from the likes of DJ Kool Herc, Sugarhill Gang, and Kurtis Blow.

Fans looking to attend this incredible event can get full ticketing details at Ticketmaster.

Image Credit: Jeff Pinilla via Source | License: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)