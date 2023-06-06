Sandro Silva & Angger Dimas return to Dim Mak with ‘Dance With Me’: Listen

Sandro Silva & Angger Dimas return to Dim Mak after more than a decade with a mainstage crowd pleaser entitled ‘Dance With Me’.

Sandro Silva established himself as one of the pioneers in modern electronic dance music. Discovered and embraced at a young age by the likes of Tiësto, David Guetta, and Calvin Harris, he enjoyed massive successes early on in his career. Back in 2011, it was his astronomical hit record ‘Epic’ together with Quintino, that shot him to worldwide fame. Remaining a steady presence ever since, he’s collaborated with the likes of W&W and 3 Are Legend, and remixed similar key players like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, and Laidback Luke.

The veteran producer is back with a vengeance in the form of his new track ‘Dance With Me‘, for which he teamed up with one of the finest Indonesian exports Angger Dimas. The track incorporates a winning combination of sinister synths, epic basslines, and breathy vocals that make it a guaranteed festival anthem. Silva brings back his signature sound with the big-room drop. ‘Dance With Me’ is further evidence that EDM’s heyday is far from over, and you’re bound to hear this one in sets at your favorite festival this summer across the globe. The single is out now on Steve Aoki‘s Dim Mak, the artists’ first appearance on the label since Sandro’s ‘Told Ya‘ in 2010 and Angger’s ‘XXX’ with Oliver Twizt in 2013.

