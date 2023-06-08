SHAQ unveils ‘Bass All Stars’ Female Edition at Mission Ballroom Denver

Celebrating the evolution of dubstep and bass music with a community like no other, DIESEL (aka SHAQ) has shared he will be hosting his very first all-female edition of the legendary SHAQ's 'Bass All Stars' event. Ready for bass-induced madness? I know we are as the event will take place on Friday, September 8th at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. DIESEL has called upon icons such as Jessica Audiffred, So Tuff So Cute (Mija b2b GG Magree), AIMMIA, and Softest Hard.

Magree), AIMMIA, and Softest Hard.

Shaquille O’Neal (SHAQ) also referred to by his stage name DIESEL when he hits the decks has been storming the music industry with no signs of slowing down. Dedicated to providing a platform for up-and-coming artists to throw down while uniting the dubstep and bass music community in unison, SHAQ has unveiled his very first all-female edition of the legendary SHAQ’s ‘Bass All Stars’ event series. Taking place on Friday, September 8th at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, DIESEL has invited a stacked lineup of his favorite female DJs – which includes Jessica Audiffred, So Tuff So Cute (Mija b2b GG Magree), AIMMIA and Softest Hard.

With a bass-fueled evening in sight for all fans planning on attending the event, This lineup features some of the hardest-hitting female producers in the game, ranging from one of the most viral up-and-coming producers/DJs on social media AIMMIA to Jessica Audiffred, who is set to headline the Pepsi Center in Mexico City this June. As the anticipation continues to build, SHAQ shares:

“I had the idea of doing an all-female SHAQ’s Bass All Stars almost a year ago now, but knew it needed to be huge if we ever made it happen. I wanted to create something special that gave my favorite female DJs a platform to shine. Safe to say we did that with this lineup and venue.”

Be sure to grab your tickets here and let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

