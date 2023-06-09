SONIC BLOOM 2023 release set times and day schedule for 16th edition

By Creighton Branch 111

With just over a week before the 16th annual SONIC BLOOM is set to take place, the festival has officially announced the set times and day-by-day lineup for what is one of the most impressive billings in the events’ history.

Excitement is undoubtedly at an all-time high as SONIC BLOOM 2023 is on the horizon. Set to commence next week from June 15th-18th at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado, they will deliver one of the most unique and interactive experiences in live music that you can not miss. With all of the activities, art installations and live performers, the core of SONIC BLOOM 2023 is still the impressive music lineup they will provide for attendees. With artists such as CloZee, Dirtwire, A Hundred Drums, OTT., Notlö, Papadosio and others, the entire weekend will be filled with jaw-dropping performances. With so many great acts, many have eagerly awaited the final details for the festival, and now the time has come as set times and day-by-day lineups are officially here.

As expected, each day is as good as the one before. SONIC BLOOM will host four stages during its duration: Bloom, Meadow, D’Om and Hummingbird. The first day of the festival starts with a bang as the opening ceremony will begin at 6:15 on the Bloom Stage (main stage) and last until 6:45. From there, attendees are free to wander wherever they may choose.

Redrum will have the honor of being the first performer of the event on the Bloom Stage starting at 6:45 followed by Inzo at 7:15, Lunar Fire at 9:00, and Papadosio to close the stage with a nearly two-hour set beginning at 10:15. Across the way, A Hundred Drums will be taking the Meadow stage at 9:00 followed by Alix Perez at 10:45. On the D’Om stage, Honeybee is scheduled at 10:00 and then Bumble at midnight and Smigonaut at 1:00. The Hummingbird stage will see the likes of The Sponges at 10:30 and then ultimately Jason Leech at 1:00.

Friday only gets better as three of the biggest names on the lineup will be on the Bloom Stage with Domi & JD Beck at 9:00, Dirtwire at 10:30 and Lotus at 12:15. Rome in Silver will get the privilege of closing down the Meadow Stage starting at 12:45, and then the focus shifts towards D’Om and Hummingbird as both stages will go through the night. For those looking to go until near sunrise, you will see awe-inspiring performances on the D’Om stage, such as Anna Morgan at 12:45, Cualli at 3:00 and Living Light at 4:00. On the Hummingbird stage, Vibesquad will begin at 2:00, followed by Lyny at 3:00 and FLY at 4:00.

Saturday is arguably the biggest day of the festival as SONIC BLOOM welcomes its main headliner, CloZee, to Colorado. However, before she takes the Bloom Stage at 12:45, Sunsqaubi will go on at 10:45 and before that is OTT. starting at 9:00. TVBOO will bring a hard-hitting performance to close out the Meadow Stage at 11:30 while a surprise set is scheduled for 4:00 on the D’Om stage. At Hummingbird, 5AM Trio will start at 2:00 with Boggdogg closing the stage at 3:30.

As the final day of SONIC BLOOM begins, attendees will have the chance to see some all-time legends of the industry to end their weekend. On the Bloom Stage, Koan Sound will be starting at 8:45 and after will be Snakes & Stars at 10:30. Stellar will begin at 9:00 on the Meadow Stage, followed by Superave. at 10:00. The D’Om stage will host Comisar at 8:00, Brotha Nature at 9:00 and St4rfox closing the stage starting at 10:00. The Hummingbird Stage will once again have another stacked day as Tiedye Ky will bring a live band at 6:15 and then Zilla at 8:00 and Rendr at 9:00. Festival-goers will have three choices on how they want to close out their weekend. SB Orchestra will close out the Bloom Stage starting at 11:15, whereas Notlö will bring a unique experience to close the Meadow Stage at 11:00, and Boggtrotter will have the pleasure of closing out the Hummingbird Stage starting at 10:45.

As one can see, there are several amazing performances to witness during the four days at Hummingbird Ranch. Each artist will bring an experience different from the rest and provide shows you can not find anywhere else. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this historic edition of SONIC BLOOM, as 3-day, 2-day and single Sunday passes are now available as well as the 4-day GA & VIP festival passes. You will certainly not regret it.

Purchase tickets for SONIC BLOOM 2023 here and check out the full day-by-day music schedule with set times here.

Image Credit: Eric Allen