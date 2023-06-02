SummerDaze Malta unveils program for 2023 events with MEDUZA, Black Eyed Peas & more

By Ellie Mullins

SummerDaze Malta sees itself host a huge festival on 15 & 18 August, with other headlining events with MEDUZA, Paul Kalkbrenner and more.

SummerDaze Malta is back with a bang for this year’s festival season, following what was a historic event in their books last year with performances from the likes of Sigala, MEDUZA, Elderbrook and more. Changing the events landscape in Malta and bringing something unique, it has fast grown to be one of the leading events in the region. Now, they’ve finally unveiled their programming for their multiple events at Ta’ Qali National Park and beyond.

With 356 Entertainment as the brainchild behind SummerDaze Malta, the events giants have looked to take the event to the next level with each edition and iteration. Not only that, they have also been working hard to change the way Malta is viewed, turning it into a hot music destination for locals and international partygoers, bringing world renowned names to the archipelago. Building it up to become Malta’s biggest annual festival, Trevor Camilleri, Gerald Debono and Nicholas Spiteri, the top leaders of 356 Entertainment, are ready for yet another huge edition.

On 15 & 18 August, SummerDaze Malta hosts their festival at Ta’ Qali National Park and it is perhaps one of their biggest lineups for both of the days in the festival’s history so far. On 15 August, music fans of all genres can be treated to sets from headliners Black Eyed Peas, along with D-Block Europe, Farruko and Zara Larsson, with Charlie Hedges also joining the roster. On the flip side, you can catch Salmo, Elettra Lamborghini and Deejay Time (Albertino, Fargetta, Mollela and Prezioso), with Fred De Palma, Haddaway, Double You and VidaLoca adding the finishing touches to an explosive day of music on 18 August.

If this wasn’t enough, SummerDaze is also putting on two special headlining events from two of the most prolific acts in electronic music. On Sunday 13 August, MEDUZA makes a highly anticipated return to Malta with an unmissable pool-side DJ set at the Cafe Del Mar beach club, going well into the night.

Following this, Paul Kalkbrenner lands in Malta with a set at Uno on 14 August together with BBC Radio 1 Dance X & Creamfields, supported by Layla Benitez and Arielle Free. Not a night to miss for fans of both Kalkbrenner and electronic music in general, this is set to be a fast selling event.

Tickets for all events are available from the website here, so be sure to act fast to be part of one of the biggest events of the summer season!

Image credits: provided by SummerDaze Malta PR