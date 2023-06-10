Tiësto remixes Aqua 1997 release ‘Barbie Girl’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 1.24k

25 years after the original release, Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto transforms Aqua‘s ‘Barbie Girl’ into a club and festival-ready banger.

Aqua’s 1997 release ‘Barbie Girl’ is one of the most influential and significant pop culture moments of modern memory. With the official music video surpassing a billion youtube views as well as garnering well over 350 million streams on Spotify, the song has seen a resurgent when celebrating its 25th anniversary as well multiple viral TikToks surrounding the music. Now Dutch powerhouse DJ and producer Tiësto is putting his skills centre stage remixing the 25-year-old track to a modern audience.

Originally peaking at number 7 on the Billboard Top 100, this remix seems destined for success with Tiësto taking the infamous original melody and combining heart-pumping house beats perfecting a club and festival-ready sound. Adding a steady stream of intoxicating synths throughout ‘Barbie Girl’s drop allows the remix to capture the original catchiness, which is also backed by the track’s tongue and cheeky lyricism. Tiësto himself discusses the track himself when he states:

‘Barbie Girl’ is one of the most iconic pop songs in history, and I couldn’t be more honored to put my spin on it, My daughter absolutely loves this song, which is what inspired the remix and makes this one even more special. I can’t wait to see everyone go crazy on the dance floor to it! – Tiësto

The remix of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ from Tiësto is out now and you can listen to it yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think!

Image Credits: Tiësto (Press) / Provided by Atlantic Records & Geffen Records (Aqua/Artwork)