Vicetone releases new single ‘The World Has A Heartbeat’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 97

Vicetone continues to roll out their ‘Departing Reality’ EP with a new emotive and dancefloor-friendly single ‘The World Has A Heartbeat’.

The Dutch duo Vicetone is back with the newest track from their forthcoming ‘Departing Reality’ EP, scheduled for a release this summer. ‘The World Has A Heartbeat’ is a very special record for these Platinum-certified artists, as it throws back to their signature sound that the listeners and their fans know from Vicetone’s earlier hits. Fusing breathy vocals and cinematic melodies, and even guitar instrumentals with a funky and digitized drop, This track is both emotionally charged and dancefloor-friendly. The record follows Vicetone’s recent single ‘Dopamine Junkie‘ and precedes the full EP coming out this summer and Vicetone’s EP-backed tour. Keep an eye out for the drop and tour dates coming soon.

Since forming in 2012, Vicetone has brought both sophisticated musicality and untamed imagination to all of their output. Musicians/producers Ruben den Boer and Victor Pool craft every song with profound attention to detail, creating an emotionally charged brand of dance music that’s led them to amass over 1 billion combined streams across all platforms to date and brought them global notoriety. In all of their material, Vicetone taps into the creative chemistry they discovered upon writing their first track together in college. Bound by a passion for groundbreaking dance music, the duo made their debut with 2012’s ‘Harmony’ and promptly began landing gigs around Europe, eventually bringing their exhilarating live show to festivals around the world.

Listen to their newest single here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR