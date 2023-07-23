Afrojack drops 9 new IDs in his amazing Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage set

By Daniel Šikljan

Afrojack is known to be a hard worker ever since he started his professional career and he proved that yet again by dropping 9 new IDs in his monumental mainstage set of Tomorrowland 2023.

Afrojack keeps creating and playing remarkable sets, especially for the ever-demanding Tomorrowland crowd. The DJ/producer hailing from Spijkennise, Holland set a high bar for the quality of his sets and he keeps delivering time and time again, as showcased by his hard-hitting Tomorrowland mainstage set. As he always does so efficiently, Afrojack concocted a set consisting of classics, both his own and from other DJs, and of course, unreleased music. There are tons of new unreleased productions from his set ready to be unveiled to the world. In total, he played 9 fresh IDs.

Afrojack has once again shown his versatility in the studio with the unreleased records he played in his Tomorrowland set. Ranging from big room techno all the way to hard dance music, there is a lot of surprises in his set. The most notable of his IDs came in the form of an energetic collaboration with Timmy Trumpet and Lil Jon which is a psytrance production taking inspiration from the more commercial side of psytrance that was popular a few years back and pioneered by producers like Gabry Ponte and Prezioso. Speaking of hard dance, Afrojack also played his cheerful joint work together with LNY TNZ titled “Lift Me Up” which already premiered back in March at Ultra Miami.

Bigroom techno, future techno, whatever you want to call it, has played a major role in Afrojack’s set with him taking inspiration from the sound that was nurtured by Hardwell and Maddix a few years now. His banging intro ID already set the stage on fire in what was an incredibly energetic set coupled together with a few more future techno edits of “Hands Up” with Hardwell and “Turn Up The Speakers” with Martin Garrix. Let’s also not forget Afrojack’s dedication to his early dirty Dutch sound as some of his IDs were a fresh approach to the sound that put Afrojack on the map all those years ago.

The name Afrojack might also become an official synonym for energy in dictionaries after this incredible set. Even though he stated on his Instagram stories that he hasn’t slept well and was dealing with fatigue, he more than deserved a good night’s worth of sleep. You can check out the full tracklist over at 1001Tracklists and catch the Tomorrowland livestream over on Youtube and their official website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland