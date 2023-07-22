Amelie Lens brings techno perfection to Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage: Watch

By Samantha Reis 271

Amelie Lens flooded the Tomorrowland 2023 Mainstage with the best hard techno.

The first weekend of Tomorrowland 2023 kicked off this Friday beautifully. One of the artists who set the magnificent and newly unwrapped Mainstage on fire was Amelie Lens. This is a memorable moment for many reasons. It’s not just a talented woman, but a talented pregnant woman playing techno on the Tomorrowland Mainstage. The moment, which took place yesterday from 7.40 pm to 8.40 pm and was broadcast live on Tomorrowland and also on Amelie Lens’ channels, was absolutely memorable.

Last week, Amelie Lens broke the internet when she posted a photo alongside her husband and techno artist Farrago showing off her pregnant belly. Since then, it has been raining expressions of affection from colleagues and also from Amelie’s giant legion of fans. This state of grace Amelie is in seems to have given her an extra boost of energy, as was evident in her performance on the Mainstage at Tomorrowland 2023. Already nicknamed ‘techno mama’, Amelie Lens spread a contagious energy in front of the sea of people that was lost in sight. The Mainstage was packed with fans, perfectly in tune with Lens’ belter-filled set.

During the hour-long set, we heard some unreleased tracks from his labels EXHALE and LENSKE as well as a long-awaited track from his friend and colleague AIROD. It was an eclectic, elegant and meticulously designed journey. Amelie Lens has the necessary mastery to be able to drop hard techno gems with a special elegance and lightness. From her productions, we’ve heard works from this year such as ‘Feel It‘ and the recently released ‘Radiance‘. Both the beginning and the end of the set were made up of brilliant tracks that are believed to be unreleased works by Amelie. Throughout the set there was space to hear one of Charlotte de Witte‘s hottest tracks of this year, ‘Overdrive‘ and the incredible ‘Touch Me‘ by prolific Italian producer Frankyeffe. The floor shook and Amelie jumped up and down to Basswell‘s explosive ‘Massive Attack‘. No less infusive is CARV‘s incendiary ‘Masked Rules‘. There were also great tunes like ‘The House Of House‘ by Cherymoon Trax and ‘The Mayday Anthem‘ by Members of Mayday. Amelie Lens also included a techno lovers’ favourite, which always gets the mood soaring: ‘Kernkraft 400‘ by Zombie Nation.

The ‘Soft Kisses, Hard Techno‘ t-shirt that Amelie wore to this performance and that fans have been waiting to buy for a long time will be available on the I Need Air website on Monday.



Follow Tomorrowland’s official website to keep up to date with today’s and tomorrow’s live streams, as well as the rebroadcast of the performances you miss.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland