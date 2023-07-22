Charlotte de Witte will play all night set in Los Angeles

By Chris Vuoncino 450

Charlotte de Witte has taken over the world in recent years with her incredible techno productions, hard-hitting live sets, and expertly curated stable of artists and products from her KNTXT brand and label. Now the Belgian producer will be taking over one of the most famous venues in Los Angeles for a full evening of music and memories.

Following a recent takeover of New York City where Charlotte de Witte held shows at the iconic Brooklyn Mirage as well as delivered a special performance for a unique pop-up event featuring KNTXT clothing, she has decided to bring the party to the west coast of America, this time for an all-night set. Taking place September 29th at the Shrine Expo Hall, this will be the first of her ‘all night long” events as she has promised to deliver a 10-hour set to the fortunate fans in attendance. It will mark her first set of this length since her 2021 performance at Flanders Expo. Besides her incredible productions, Charlotte de Witte continues to carve out her own niche in the electronic music industry thanks to these unique events and takeovers, as well as branded partnerships and artist showcases.

While the Los Angeles gig is already sold out, fans around the world will surely keep their fingers crossed that de Witte will put on more of these unique events as the demand is clearly there. Whatever she opts to do next, it will certainly attract the attention of the industry as her appearances continue to grow her brand and prescence, showcasing her willingness to take chances and deliver unique experiences that go well beyond simply stepping on stage in front of a packed house.

As fans around the world look forward to whatever Charlotte de Witte will do next, a couple thousand are preparing for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening in Los Angeles at the end of September.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland