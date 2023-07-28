Palm Tree Festival welcomes Kygo, Tiësto, and Kungs as headliners in Egypt

By Milan Zeisler 133

The prestigious event, Palm Tree Festival welcomes Kygo, Tiësto, and Kungs as headliners in Egypt.

Based on an announcement made recently, Palm Tree Festival welcomes several participants for its October event, including Kygo, Tiësto, Kungs, and Canadian-born Frank Walker. The event will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from 26 to 29 October at the Great Pyramids of Giza.

On the first day, a welcome dinner for 500 VIP guests, with a special Q&A and an acoustic piano set by Kygo (whose song “Firestone” recently crossed the 1-billion-listening mark on Spotify). On the second day (October 27, 2023), Desert Oasis will be hosting a series of exciting events, including just like a sunset DJ set in the dunes and later an after-party with Frank Walker on the roof of the Ritz-Carleton. The third day, Signature Performance, will feature world-renowned DJs at the Great Pyramids, led by Kygo, Tiësto, Kungs, & Frank Walker. On the last day (October 29th), guests can dine in their hotels in the morning, but during the day they can either head to the airport or admire the beauty of the area, such as the Egyptian Museum, or fly down south to see the famous temples from Aswan to Luxor along the Nile River.

Image Credit: Johannes Lovund / Provided by VANESSA MENKES COMMUNICATIONS Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records Image Credit: Tomorrowland

About The Details

The festival announced the performers on its social media platforms on 24 July, and pre-registration in Egypt opened the following day for one day (24 hours). The minimum age limit for the festival is 18, and according to their website, they are very careful about security, so strict authentication/verification will be expected. It’s worth noting that in Egypt, the October maximum is usually 28°C and the minimum around 18°C, so the party-goers can expect an average of 23°C. Therefore, because Egypt is a desert, most of the items on one’s packing list will be for warm, dry weather and according to the festival’s information guide, it is worth checking local culture and laws.

Image Credit: Andreea Munteanu via Unsplash