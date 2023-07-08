Tiga & Kölsch releases ‘Almost Everything’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 113

Tiga and Kölsch, the Danish electronic music producer, and DJ, have today released their collaboration, the energetic Almost Everything.

After their highly successful 2018 single HAL, Tiga and Kölsch have teamed up again for a new song called Almost Everything. This song has turned out to be a very energetic release, interesting for both melodic house and techno lovers. One of the two artists is Canadian musician, DJ, and electronic dance music record producer, Tiga James Sontag, aka Tiga, who moves in the world of techno and whose album Sexor won the Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year in 2007. The other artist is Kölsch, the Danish-born producer/DJ Rune Reilly Kölsch, who also moves in the underground, mainly techno, house, and tech house. Over the years he has achieved millions of listens worldwide and has worked with names such as Coldplay, Imogen Heap, London Grammar, and many others.

Filled with uplifting melodies, Almost Everything is a really interesting release that follows Kölsch’s signature style of his previous music and with Tiga’s contribution, creates a truly club music in line with today’s trends. Interestingly, the song’s publisher, Turbo Recordings, asked their own AI, “BO” (also used as a Metadata Scraper by the label), to analyze the music for tempo, emotional valence, and “fun factor”, to which the AI responded “Total banger”. The release is completed with a pair of “Hand in Hand” remixes – one delivering a peak-time frenzy by the renowned Irish underground artist Rebuke, and the other presenting a flawless techno journey by the esteemed Montreal talent Priori. These releases also follow the same melodic line as Almost Everything, but are considerably shorter in length, with 130 BPM instead of 127 BPM.

Tiga commented on the music: “When it comes down to it, I’m an emotional frogman, When I hear a beating heart, I dive right in heart-first.”

In conclusion, Almost Everything is definitely a promising release, on which both Kölsch and co-writer Tiga have done a lot of work to produce a solid work of Melodic House and Techno.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Tomorrowland