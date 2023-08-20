Calvin Harris ‘Feel So Close’ turns 12 years old

“Feel So Close,” a captivating creation by Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, remains an indelible mark on the music landscape as it celebrates its 12th anniversary. This track, which also recently climbed back on Beatport charts, released as the second single from his third studio album “18 Months” in 2012, not only resonates with its infectious melody but also stands as a testament to Harris’ versatility and resilience in the industry.

In a remarkable display of musical dexterity, “Feel So Close” marked a return to Harris’ singing prowess. Prior to this track, he had publicly announced his decision to cease singing during concerts. However, the desire for a lyrical and standalone composition led him back to the microphone. This decision not only showcased Harris’ commitment to artistic integrity but also breathed life into a song that would soon become a global sensation.

Upon its release, Calvin Harris hit “Feel So Close” quickly found its way to the heart of music lovers around the world. Debuting at an impressive number two on the UK Singles Chart, the track secured its place as Harris’ sixth solo top ten single in the UK. Its impact was not confined to the United Kingdom alone, as it climbed the ranks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States—a feat that Harris had previously achieved with Rihanna’s chart-topping hit “We Found Love,” a collaboration where he lent his talents.

The song’s monumental success in the United States is reflected in its astounding sales figures. By the close of 2012, “Feel So Close” had crossed the 2.17 million mark in copies sold in the US alone. This achievement not only underscored its commercial appeal but also solidified its position as a beloved anthem on American airwaves.

“Feel So Close” isn’t merely a song; it’s an embodiment of Harris’ ability to craft music that transcends borders and genres. Its contagious melody, fused with Harris’ own vocal talents, resonates with listeners on a deeply personal level. The track’s exploration of themes like emotional connection and intimacy is amplified by its pulsating beats and meticulously crafted production.

Beyond its musical qualities, “Feel So Close” has etched its name in the annals of music history through its enduring legacy. The track’s presence in popular culture, from music festivals to commercials, is a testament to its timeless appeal. It has been remixed, covered, and celebrated by artists and fans alike, further cementing its role as a quintessential dance hit.

