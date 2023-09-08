Martin Brodin unveils Tensnake remix of hit collaboration ‘Run’ alongside Vision Factory: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 138

Adding his own touch to Martin Brodin and Vision Factory‘s hit single ‘Run,’ Tensnake is the latest artist to present his rendition of this certified hit. Out now under Brodin’s MB Disco imprint, this is one remix that will have anyone feeling some type of way.

Having blessed us all with the release of ‘Run‘ at the end of last year, Martin Brodin and Vision Factory combined their talents in the most immersive of manners, with the end product being nothing short of spectacular. The ultimate incorporation of their undeniable musical prowess, both set of artists ensured nothing less than the most feel-good and addictive of vibes, whilst the addition of singer/songwriter Teresa Kali on vocals, helped elevate the original track to even further heights. Fast-forward to now, and Brodin has just unveiled the latest rendition of his hit single, with no other than Tensake adding his own touch to this certified hit, whilst releasing the remix under Brodin’s MB Disco record label.

Coming off a stellar year within our community, Tensnake has been causing quite the frenzy with each of his endeavors, as both his original productions and remixes have been garnering support from some of the biggest names within our scene. Constantly on the rise, the German DJ/Producer has amassed millions of streams for his hit tracks ‘Coma Cat‘ on Defected Records and ‘Antibodies‘ on Armada Music, with his signature sound a key standout to the success that he has so deservedly been receiving. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, his remake of ‘Run’ is one that will have anyone feeling some type of way, while his ability of maintaining the aura of the original but at the same time making it his own, has led to a remix for the books, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it.

Utilizing his labels in the most efficient and effective of manners, Brodin has provided an outlet for both his own music, as well as for identifying talents and providing them with a platform that will help further enhance their careers within our scene. Achieving just that, this latest remake acts as yet another testament towards the genius mind of Brodin, and in turn, further advocates his collaboration with Vision Factory, a project that was founded in 2006, and to this very day continues to impact the electronic dance industry with each of their endeavors. Having said this, Tensnake’s remix of ‘Run’ is out now under MB Disco, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Martin Brodin / Provided by Press