Maz unites with Antdot on groovy new single, ‘Sky Father’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 185

Amongst being known for its natural beauty, incredible futbol team, and Christ the Redeemer, it also features an abundance of rhythms and music that help define and propel the culture. Two of the country’s most promising up-and-coming producers, Maz and Antdot, have just joined forces for an incredibly driving and beautiful new single.

Fresh off signing with one of the music scene’s most prominent booking agencies, Wasserman, Maz has wasted no time unleashing a brand-new track on the road. Teaming up with previous collaborator Antodot, the two Brazillian producers have delivered a melodic yet pulsing single in Sky Father, full of lush sounds and an incredible vocal from Beacon Bloom that perfectly complements the track. Maz discussed the joy of working with Antdot again on this new release:

“Although Antdot and I have already released other collaborations on the remix front, “Sky Father” is the first-ever original track we worked together on. It came even before our remixes of “Todo Homem” and “Povoada,” which reached #1 on Beatport’s Organic House and Afro House charts, so now it’s becoming a very special follow-up. It took us a long time to release it because we care deeply about this record, and we invested a significant amount of time making adjustments to improve its sound.”

As Maz prepares to hit stages and festivals around the world, singles like Sky Father are sure to bolster his following as the track will certainly appeal to a wide audience and sound good whether in the audience or driving alone in one’s car. With tour dates throughout South and North America scheduled for the rest of 2023, Maz will surely be playing Sky Father amongst his strong back catalog of hits as he continues to climb the ranks of the electronic music scene.

Check out Sky Father below.

Image Credit: Pedro Pini / Provided by Unfolded PR