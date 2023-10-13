Neil Nines, Heath Allen & Aleesia discuss main influences, their collaboration ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ and more: Interview

Teaming up for the ultimate of collaborations in the form of ‘Heat Of Your Wave,’ we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by Neil Nines, Heath Allen and Aleesia as they discuss their latest single, their approach towards music production and so much more.

Constantly on the rise, Neil Nines and Heath Allen have been ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, with both set of artists’ impacting the dance scene in the most immersive of fashions. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of their productions act as a clear testament towards the undeniable musical prowess that they both possess, and when joining forces, the end product was one that has left us all in awe. Incorporating their styles of play in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, their most recent release, ‘Heat Of Your Wave,’ had us all feeling some type of way, whilst singer/songwriter Aleesia elevated the single to even further heights. A collaboration for the ages, we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by the masterminds of this certified hit, as all three acts discuss the main inspirations and influences that led to their chosen career pathways in music, the significance behind maintaining a versatile nature as time progresses and electornic music evolves, the possibilities presented when working alongside each other, a wider view on the production of ‘Heat Of Your Wave’ and the message that it has set out to portray, the inspiration behind the accompanied music video, mixing and mastering their own records, what the future holds for each individually, as well as collectively, and of course, so much more.

Hello guys and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led each of you to your chosen career pathway?

Music has always been a part of my life since taking piano lessons as a child and listening to everything from the Beatles to Beethoven on car rides with my parents. Later I got really into rock, picked up the guitar, and eventually formed two rock bands at University. This is when and where the dream of actually being an artist started. I also started falling in love with electronic music through experiences I had clubbing in New York, right before the EDM industry as we know it today blew up. I began dabbling in production years back, but it wasn’t until I started DJing in 2016 and taking a course at the Garnish school in New York that it all started coming together. – Neil Nines

For me I was a DJ in bars and clubs playing mainly top 40 for many years. But what really captivated me and pushed me to want to produce this music was going to TomorrowWorld when they had it here in the states. I knew at that first festival in 2013, it was a moment that changed my life. – Heath Allen

Music has been such a massive part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up with two older sisters, cool parents, a huge CD collection and I was the youngest, so I think I was always looking for attention. I would perform for anyone who was willing to watch – sing, dance, rap, present –anything. I grew up as a dancer too, so I was exposed to such a wide range of music, and rhythm and musicality were ingrained in me. I just knew I loved creating and performing from a young age; it was the first thing I ever said that I wanted to be ‘when I grew up’ – a singer. So I’m just happy I get to fulfill that calling. – Aleesia