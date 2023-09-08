Sharyn Maceren unveils scintillating ‘The Crown’ EP: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 163

Bringing the heat with her latest endeavour, Sharyn Maceren has unveiled a rave anthem for the ages, entitled ‘The Crown.’ Featured as a remix pack, this latest body of work will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. “As someone who has always enjoyed rave music, I’m excited about releasing my first anthem in this style,” Sharyn Maceren says

Looking to leave her own distinct mark within the electronic dance industry, Sharyn Maceren has just unveiled her latest single, ‘The Crown,’ which is also accompanied by four remixes that make this body of work, stand out from all the rest. An EP for the ages, the California-based DJ/Producer has once again showcased the versatile nature that she possesses, with this latest production acting as a clear indicator towards everything that she has set out to achieve in her career thus far. Oozing with energy throughout, ‘The Crown’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst the full EP is completed with remixes courtesy of Wooddrowe, Lenny Ruckus, Cadiz and Joey Mazzola & MASiiVO.

Pushing the boundaries with each of her endeavours, this fast-rising star leaves no doubt to the imagination, and with a vast array of Dance Hits already to her name, Maceren is well and truly on her way towards global domination. Inspired by some of the biggest names within our community, and with a clear outlook on the goals that she has set out to achieve, ‘The Crown’ is just the latest installment in a music catalogue that will have listeners out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. A rave-influenced remix pack, each featured artist has ensured nothing less than the most scintillating of vibes, whilst each musical element has been incorporated in a manner that will have anyone begging for more. Garnering support from the early stages, the likes of Don Diablo and Juicy M further prove that this mainstage anthem is one for the books, whilst Maceren herself stated the following on the inspiration behind this EP;

“I found inspiration in Rave anthems like Dom Dolla’s ‘Miracle Maker,’ Matt Guy’s ‘Set My Mind Free,’ and D.O.D’s ‘Set Me Free.’ As someone who has always enjoyed rave music, I’m excited about bringing this type of energy to the world. Working with Lenny Ruckus made this a blast. He really is a genius. And our team of remixers: Wooddrowe, Cadiz, and Joey Mazzola & MASiiVO bring their added flair to the track. Thematically, “The Crown” is about singing the praises of the thing you value most in life. My mission is to create inspired anthems for the most electric and Hype DJs and Dance Lovers on the planet.”

Out now under Ocean Dream Records, ‘The Crown’ EP is destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts. A rave anthem that will have anyone feeling some type of way, its high-energy and fully infectious aura ensures the most electrifying of end products, whilst the remix pack from the featured artists of the EP, further elevate this body of work to a different dimension. Having said this, we will be keeping a close eye on Maceren and all her future endeavours within the dance scene, but for the time being, be sure to check out her latest single in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Sharyn Maceren (Press)