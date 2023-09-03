3 Are Legend & MANDY release massive remix of ‘She Knows’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 122

The smash collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Afro Bros, featuring Akon on vocals, “She Knows” receives a remix by 3 Are Legend & MANDY

The justly famous Greek-American trio 3 Are Legend & MANDY shares a HardStyle remix of their July release “She Knows,” the massive collaboration by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, Afro Bros, and vocals directly from Akon.

In July this year, a massive album was announced on Smash The House. The multi-platinum Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team announced their upcoming studio album ‘Rewind + Repeat’ alongside the high-volume collaboration “She Knows”. The original single was created by a number of international artists alongside DV&LM, including David Guetta, Afro Bros, and Grammy-nominated American hip hop and R&B singer Akon. “She Knows” has been supported by many world-renowned DJs, as well as NERVO, Timmy Trumpet, ALOK, and many others. Now, more than a month after the release of the original track, a remix has been dropped by Smash The House. The trio 3 Are Legend, which also includes the original songwriters of the song, Greek group Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, with Steve Aoki on board, has now teamed up for a collaboration with an up-and-coming DJ. So, the co-author of the remix becomes MANDY, a Belgian DJ and electronic music producer whose signature is crowd-hyping releases, so she mainly cruises under the Hard umbrella. MANDY is not far away from the DV&LM duo, and what’s more, to 3 Are Legend. Last year, for example, MANDY did a remix for “We Are Legends” and was invited to the Tomorrowland 2022 Mainstage as a result. But good to mention here, that she has also remixed songs by Tiësto, Post Malone, and David Guetta. So now MANDY has teamed up with the trio 3 Are Legend for a reimagining of “She Knows”, creating a more powerful festival sound under the HardStyle genre, which will surely be an interesting release for their fans. Interestingly, the original song was already played in 2019 by the duo DV&LM on the main stage of the second week of Tomorrowland 2019, but only recently released.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland