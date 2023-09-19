Amsterdam Dance Event 2023: An essential guide

Next month sees the return of the electronic music industry’s biggest week of the year in Europe, Amsterdam Dance Event. To know where to start, this guide takes you through what you definitely shouldn’t miss.

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is known as the week-long mecca of electronic dance music in Europe. Where more DJs than you could name come together across the entire city for events, workshops, conferences, pop up shops, it can seem quite overwhelming for first timers to say the least. To make sure you don’t miss out on anything that ADE has to offer, or if you want to see what the essential activities are, carry on reading.

ADE Pro

For music industry professionals and those who want to be involved in the industry, or want to learn more about it, ADE Pro is the ultimate program. Featuring immersive showcases, a new Essential Insider Knowledge Series, learning sessions, and more across a new expansion to four days, it also gets together some of the biggest industry giants. Aside from corporations like Warner Music, Spotify, TikTok, STMPD RCRDS, BBC Radio 1 and many others, recognisable DJs like Armin van Buuren, Dillon Francis and The Blessed Madonna have so far been announced for the speakers lineup. Visit the ADE Pro section of the website right here to understand what you can get out of your Pro Pass.

ADE Lab

Known as a playground and creative hub for producers of all expertise levels – whether experienced, just starting out or wanting to learn – ADE Lab is the place to be during Amsterdam Dance Event this year. This four-day program explores everything that young producers could want to know – and more. With some of the industry heavyweights being on hand to teach and learn from, ADE Lab explores such topics as mastering social media as a music professional, vocal writing and producing, networking 101 and even exciting events like Demo Drop with Filth On Acid and label head Reinier Zonneveld, where the winner can earn the chance at releasing on the label. To see the full list of events on offer for ADE Lab click here.

ADE Arts & Culture

A staple of Amsterdam Dance Event since its inception, the Arts & Culture section is where people can truly see the impact that music has on art. Different mediums are explored in this program including film, live dance performances, art installations and exhibitions. Such highlights include a film screening of Human Traffic (1999), an exhibition of queer resistance and rave culture in Ukraine, multi sensory interactive installations and many more unique things that are exclusive to Amsterdam Dance Event. Check out the full list so far here.

ADE Festival

Now for the main event, one of the big reasons that ADE draws hundreds of thousands to the streets of Amsterdam each year: the festival program. This is where things get hectic, so we’re breaking it down a little bit more and highlighting a few of the biggest events. For the full roster and to keep up with events as they’re announced, click here.

Mathame @ Melkweg, Thursday – They’re one of the hottest duos on the underground scene, and anyone who has been to a set of theirs will say nothing but good things about it. Don’t miss the chance to see them in one of Amsterdam’s most iconic venues alongside Lyke.

STMPD RCRDS, @ AIR, Thursday – As one of the most in-demand labels on the electronic scene right now, STMPD RCRDS promises to deliver an all-star cast from the label’s roster, including some surprises and must see moments on the night.

Anjunabeats Amsterdam Boat Party @ Docks 1, Friday – Some of the prestigious label’s hottest stars right now (Amy Wiles, anamē and Genix) are offering the rare chance to set sail with them in an intimate setting on the waters of the city, and is an experience that has to be seen.

ILLENIUM (Live) @ Melkweg, Friday – Making his Dutch debut at Amsterdam Dance Event, ILLENIUM will put on a very special live version of his in-demand show that has seen him sell out stadiums across North America so far.

Revealed Label Night @ Q-Factory, Saturday – For those that are wanting the chance to not only see Hardwell but the rest of the Revealed roster (plus fresh talent) in an intimate setting, Q-Factory is the place to be on Saturday night.

DGTL ADE: Gou Talk with Peggy Gou @ NDSM Warehouse, Sunday – Ending the ADE week right, DGTL are throwing a Sunday event for the first time, and are ending the week with a bang with one of the house & techno scene’s biggest stars, Peggy Gou.

There’s so much to discover at ADE, and no matter how you want to spend your time you’ll find something to cater to your interests. ADE kicks off on 18 October and ends on 22 October.

