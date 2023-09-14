Armada Music announce partnership with Schiphol Airport for ‘In The Mix’

By Mason Taylor 114

Armada Music has announced a major partnership with Schiphol Airport for their October 18th, 2023 performance/recording of Armada In The Mix. The partnership is brought to fans in a theme representing the Dutch heritage of both brands and includes a contest for fans.

Armada Music is a major ambassador in the Dutch EDM scene and has given another platform to amazing acts from their native country such as Armin Van Buuren (who just a few months ago sought out, alongside Aramada, to acquire a $100 million catalogue of music) and Sander Van Doorn. Now, the label is partnering with ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) and a different sort of Dutch influence; Schiphol Airport. Announced September 12, 2023, Armada took to X (formally Twitter) to announce their October 18, 2023 show to be recorded for their Armada In The Mix Livestream. This event can’t be considered the first DJ performance to have occurred in an airport, Tomorrowland can be seen as an earlier example of a brand putting on a performance at an airport. However, Armada does get the title for the first brand to put on a performance in one of Schiphol’s 360-degree-view air-traffic watch towers. Along with the event details, it was also announced that The Schiphol In The Mix performance will be played by Armada’s very own Jaris Voorn and Ferry Corsten.

CEO and co-founder of Armada Records had this to say on the event;

“We wanted to go all out for ADE this year, especially with it being the Armada’s 20th anniversary. It’s not every day that our artists get the opportunity to perform in one of the world’s most famous airports, and what better way to commence our biggest ADE program to date!”

To celebrate the event, Armada has also announced a contest for fans to take part in the unique Armada In The Mix show with a contest that could win fans the chance to attend the performance live and in-person. Playing off their theme of ‘Welcome to our Home’, influenced by the Dutch roots of the respective brands and a push for fans to experience EDM in the Dutch scene, fans can enter to win one of six tickets (per performance) to the event. This allows fans the opportunity at 12 different chances to see the event for themselves. Those who want to enter can place their submissions here for the Jaris Voorn performance and here for the Ferry Corsten performance.

Image Credit: Kat Walsh via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)

