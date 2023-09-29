Cody Chase set to perform at Superior Ingredients in New York alongside Danny Avila

Taking over New York and the iconic Superior Ingredients venue, Cody Chase will be performing on the 29th of September alongside the likes of headliner Danny Avila, and Yazz and Mua. A Deep Root Underground event that promises nothing less than the most scintillating of vibes from start to finish.

Continuing to rise within the dance scene, Cody Chase has been cementing himself amongst the elite of our community, and with every endeavour that goes by, global dominance becomes even more of a certainty. Blessing fans alike with each of his hard-hitting releases, the Miami-based DJ/Producer has shown no signs of slowing down, and with a year that has already been boosted through his productions, and of course live performances, the man of the moment is now set to achieve yet another milestone, as he will be performing at the iconic New York venue Superior Ingredients on the 29th of September, alongside a fully-stacked lineup that is headlined by no other than Danny Avila.

Ensuring nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, each of his live performances create that sense of euphoria when experienced from a first-hand perspective, whilst his attention to detail most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Curating his sets in the most immersive of manners, his signature style of play can be witnessed in a truly scintillating fashion, with that sense of pure ecstasy ignited in anyone and everyone lucky enough to attend a live Cody Chase performance. No stranger to playing in front of the most demanding of crowds, and the most well-renowned of events and locations, you can take by example his recent shows at venues such as Pacha and Webster Hall, which are also in New York, and where everyone in attendance were left in awe of what they had just witnessed by this fast-rising star.

A Deep Root Underground event that will have everyone in attendance begging for more, Cody Chase is more than set on delivering a live performance that will be talked about for the years to come. Elevating his presence at any given chance, this latest endeavour acts as yet another stepping stone in the illustrious career that awaits Cody Chase, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Featuring a lineup that includes Danny Avila, Cody Chase, Yazz and Mua, this event is most definitely one for the books, so be sure to purchase your tickets now via the official website here. Will you be joining the madness in New York this weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Cody Chase (Press) / Provided by MCPR