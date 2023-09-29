CRSSD Festival Fall 2023: A Comprehensive Festival Recap

San Diego ’s sun-kissed Waterfront Park welcomed techno and house music enthusiasts from around the world for the much-anticipated CRSSD Festival Fall 2023 .

Over the course of two unforgettable days, FNGRS CRSSD transformed Waterfront Park into CRSSD Festival Fall, one of Southern California’s most cherished electronic music festivals of the year. For the second time this year, techno and house music lovers reveled in an electrifying lineup of artists and a vibrant, intimate atmosphere. This year’s Fall edition brought together a diverse array of talent, including artists like Flume, Fisher, Chris Lake, SG Lewis, LP Giobbi, Underworld, and more, all of whom left an indelible imprint on the masses with their infectious beats. Read on as we dive into the highlights of each day at CRSSD Festival Fall 2023!

Day One Highlights:

The festival’s opening day was graced by abundant sunshine, creating a perfect backdrop for the festivities. Mother Nature’s harmonious vibrations set the stage for a genre-spanning masterclass that established the whole weekend’s mood. Right before sunset, English producer Elderbrook had the crowd at the Ocean View stage swaying to his distinctive fusion of electronic and soulful melodies featured in tracks such as ‘Cola’ with CamelPhat, ‘On Your Own’ with Hayden James and Cassian, and ‘One by One’ with Diplo and andhim. Elderbrook’s vocals added another exciting layer to the mix, infusing the air with a magnetic blend of emotion and rhythm that captivated the crowd. As the sun began to slowly dip below the horizon, the City Steps stage came to life with the mesmerizing b2b set from Will Clarke and DJ Minx. The duo’s seamless transitions and high-energy beats had the dancefloor dancing in unison to multiple ID and tunes such as Will Clarke’s ‘The Hymn’ and his techno-infused remix of Depeche Mode’s iconic ‘Enjoy The Silence.’

As Will Clarke and DJ Minx finished their set and began walking off the stage, Belgium-native artist Farrago unleashed a barrage of pounding techno and hardstyle beats such as Hardwell and Sub Zero Project’s ‘Judgement Day.’ His set from start to finish was all gas, no brakes, a relentless showcase of faster BPM tracks that had the dance floor on fire. The pulsating beats and unyielding energy left the crowd in an electrified trance, proving once again that Farrago is a maestro of relentless grooves. The night climaxed with a sensational performance by the techno queen herself, Amelie Lens, who took the reins and brought the City Steps stage to an unforgettable close. Her relentless, high-octane set left the crowd in awe, demonstrating once again why she’s one of the most sought-after techno DJs in the world.

Day Two Highlights:

Day two of CRSSD Festival Fall 2023 maintained the electrifying energy, taking it up a notch with the continuation of its stellar lineup. Australian artist Cassian took festival-goers on a journey with his progressive and melodic house beats, setting the City Steps stage for an unforgettable day. Smiles and joy radiated across the dance floor as his infectious tunes filled the air, creating an atmosphere of pure euphoria. At one end of the festival grounds, things started getting heavy very fast as Boys Noize brought his signature brand of raw and gritty electronic music to The Palms stage. The crowd was treated to an electrifying sonic performance as he unleashed a torrent of pulsating beats and distorted synths creating an intense and immersive experience. Patrick Mason delivered a high-energy and pulsating techno set, showcasing the showman within as he danced and spun around the stage. The crowd mirrored his infectious enthusiasm as they danced the night away to his electrifying performance.

Taking the stage next at City Steps was the Italian maestro, Enrico Sangiuliano, who showcased his profound mastery of techno and progressive sounds. He cast a mesmerizing spell over the crowd, immersing them completely in the music. The energy surged to its peak as he unleashed his hit track ‘The Sound of Space,’ sending exhilarating shockwaves through the captivated audience. As the night descended, the festival reached its grand finale with a breathtaking set by the Belgian sensation Charlotte de Witte at the City Steps stage, which was packed to capacity like never before. Her dark and hypnotic techno sounds, combined with captivating lighting, created an atmosphere that was nothing short of transcendent. The crowd danced under the canopy of minimal production that intentionally shined light on the tunes themselves. As a result, the crowd was lost in the music’s immersive embrace such as the one found in her and Enrico Sangiuliano’s remix of ‘The Age of Love.’ Charlotte’s set was not just the highlight of the day, but the highlight of the entire festival as she left everyone’s minds completely mesmerized.

In addition to the remarkable artist sets, CRSSD Festival Fall 2023 offered its signature, well-curated selection of food vendors, a great selection of cocktails and beer, and an overall atmosphere filled with good vibes and a love for electronic music. As the final beats echoed through the night, CRSSD Festival Fall 2023 once again proved itself as a haven for house and techno aficionados, bringing together the world’s most talented DJs and producers in a setting that celebrated both the music and the vibrant community that surrounds it. It was an extraordinary weekend of amazing music, and the memories created will continue to resonate until the next chapter unfolds. Until then, the anticipation for CRSSD Festival Spring 2024 begins, as we eagerly await the next musical journey this extraordinary festival will take us on.

Main Image Credit: Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Keiki Lani-Knudsen @imkeiki