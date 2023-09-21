David Guetta cancels upcoming shows due to health issues: “I have no choice”

By Yotam Dov 636

In the world of electronic dance music, few artists have made as profound an impact as David Guetta. Known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Guetta has been a staple of the global music scene for years. However, a recent health setback has forced him to take a step back from the stage.

An Unforgettable Summer Season

David Guetta’s summer season in 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. With two residencies per week at the legendary Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza clubs, he wowed audiences with his infectious beats and incredible energy. His summer tour was equally impressive, drawing massive crowds of up to 50,000 people at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Lollapalooza, Sziget, Main Square, Untold, Creamfields, and Sou Mannus in Brazil. It was a season filled with unforgettable moments and euphoric music.

A Sudden Change of Plans

However, the announcement from Ushuaïa and David Guetta himself came as a shock to fans and the music industry alike. Due to a virus that he contracted the previous week, the DJ has been advised by his doctor to rest for at least the next two weeks. This medical advice has compelled him to cancel all of his upcoming shows, including the remainder of his Ibiza season.

In response to the unfortunate situation, David Guetta shared his thoughts, saying, “I have had an amazing summer playing in Ibiza and around the world, and am so sorry that I have no choice but to close my residencies early.” His dedication to his fans and his commitment to delivering outstanding performances are evident in his regret over having to cancel the shows.

Despite the setback, David Guetta remains optimistic about what lies ahead. He hinted at exciting plans for the 2024 Ibiza season at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, showing that his passion for music and live performances burns brighter than ever. While this season may have been cut short, fans can undoubtedly look forward to an epic return from the iconic DJ.

A Reminder of the Importance of Health

David Guetta’s health scare serves as a reminder of the importance of taking care of oneself, even in the fast-paced world of music and entertainment. The relentless demands of touring and performing can take a toll on artists, and it’s crucial for them to prioritize their well-being.

In the meantime, we send our best wishes to David Guetta for a swift recovery.

Image Credit: Press / Courtesy of Warner Music