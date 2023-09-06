David Guetta premieres new Monolith show at Creamfields 2023: Watch

By Daniel Šikljan 124

Over the years, David Guetta proved himself an absolute fan favorite over in Daresbury, where Creamfields North is located. This year, he went one step further and debuted his brand-new Monolith show coupled with a breathtaking performance.

Amidst his F*** Me I’m Famous shows every Monday at Ushuaia in Ibiza, David Guetta took some of his time and went to Creamfields North for an exceptional debut of his fresh new Monolith show. He briefly teased the show on his social media, announcing that Creamfields North will have the pleasure of being the first festival to grace it. Simplistic in its creation, Monolith is everything you would expect it to be: a monolith. And not just every monolith. This one is covered in LED screens so that David Guetta’s visuals can dance on it flawlessly.

Although his Monolith show is definitely a breath of fresh air, David Guetta didn’t change his set a lot accordingly. Regardless, he put up a smashing performance like he does time and time again. His set contained the usual hits that he plays at almost every show, most recent ones being Baby Don’t Hurt Me with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, generational hit I’m Good (Blue) together with Bebe Rexha, and his most recent Future Rave release with MORTEN and Clementine Douglas: Something To Hold On To. He did play a couple of fresh new remixes, most notably his alternative version of One In A Million with Bebe Rexha. Other new remixes he played came in a form of great renditions of classics such as Michael Bublé’s Feeling Good and Gigi D’Agostino’s evergreen Bla Bla Bla. No other new IDs were present during David’s set.

What’s next for David? This coming weekend will once again test his readiness and focus as he will play 4 different shows at 4 different locations. Friday, 8th of September, is reserved for his weekly Future Rave show over at Hï Ibiza with special guests Eelke Kleijn, Arielle Free and Paul Reynolds. On Saturday, he embarks over to Berlin for a special Lollapalooza headline show and Sunday will be all about Dream Village in Breda, Netherlands. On Monday, his F*** Me I’m Famous residency at Ushuaia continues together with a couple of his friends: KC Lights, Sigala, and Paul Reynolds once again.

You can check out David Guetta’s Creamfields North set over at Nation Guetta Worldwide’s Youtube since David didn’t upload the set himself.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza / Provided by NEU Communications