David Guetta & Zara Larsson combine their forces on ‘On My Love‘: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 131

2023 may prove to be one of David Guetta’s most fruitful years and On My Love with the Swedish hit-maker Zara Larsson shapes up to be a fine addition to his arsenal of hits.

Serving as a love letter to her sister, Zara Larsson enlisted David Guetta for a simultaneously emotional and energetic radio hit On My Love. This is not the first time the pair have worked their magic together. The UEFA EURO 2016 theme song This One’s For You was, in fact, their first collaboration ever. Although the track was controversial at the time thanks to the backlash it received from people, it enjoyed global success. For those who are not familiar with the situation, This One’s For You was bashed for being too similar to DJ Snake & Major Lazer’s global hit Lean On.

As previously mentioned, the existence of On My Love is dedicated to Zara Larsson’s sister, Hanna Christina Larsson. Zara has described the track on social media as “a love letter to my best friend, my other half, my sister”. It’s no wonder the production duties fell to David Guetta, arguably the greatest of all time. This time around David opted for an approach reminiscent of his early 2010s style, where he combined various styles of singing with club-ready beats. On My Love is just that, and it’s a testament to the style that made him a global superstar all those years ago. As you would conclude, Zara’s lyrics are heartfelt, and uplifting, and can make the listener emotional in many ways.

On My Love hasn’t yet been played by David Guetta at a major festival or in an intimate club, even though David still runs his F*** Me I’m Famous and Future Rave residencies in Ibiza. If the stars align, David may be joined by Zara Larsson on stage in Ushuaia, the same way Bebe Rexha joined him last year.

Along with the release on all platforms, On My Love got a beautiful music video, highlighting the message of the song which is unconditional love towards Zara’s only sister. You can watch the video down below or enjoy the track on your favorite streaming platform.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza / Provided by NEU Communications