Defunk releases 5th studio album ‘The Voyage’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Defunk has just released a meaningful 5th studio album, the first one in nearly a decade, entitled ‘The Voyage‘, out now via Westwood Recordings.

Canadian DJ and producer Defunk releases his brand new 14-track body of work ‘The Voyage’, his first in almost a decade and fifth overall. The album serves as a true journey through the genre-bending soundscapes that have established him as a pioneer of bass-influenced music throughout his long career. It is also a deeply personal body of work for him, which is a testament to his journey both as an artist and as a man as he navigated both the global pandemic and becoming a father.

From the opening notes of ‘The Departure’, Defunk makes it clear that the voyage the listener is about to embark on is not for the faint of heart, as the piano melodies and ethereal vocals fuse into the deep basslines and serrating synths of ‘Blast Off’. Each track melts into the next with liquid sophistication as Defunk expertly steers through the groovy tech-house beats of ‘Coming In Hot’ to the headbanging, drum & bass-oriented synths of ‘Waves’ and the hip-hop vocal bass of ‘All Your Love’. Wrapping up with the sparkling notes and future-sque drops of ‘Sunrise’, the album displays Defunk’s impressive versatility in a sprawling range of bass-focused gems and it’s clear that there’s heart and soul in every track. As part of the release of the album, Defunk will also showcase ‘The Voyage Tour’ across North America, which begins in September and spans across Detroit, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Portland, Kelowna, Las Vegas, and more through November.

Image Credit: Sarah Kourey via Unfolded PR