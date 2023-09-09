Dirtyphonics releases riveting DnB-heavy metal hybrid ‘Burbank Nights’ On Monstercat: Listen

Music’s perpetual evolution finds its mavericks in Dirtyphonics, the formidable French electronic duo of Charly Barranger and Julien ‘Pitchin’ Corrales. With nearly two decades in the industry, they have crafted an exceptional legacy, and their latest creation, “Burbank Nights,” challenges norms, pushing the boundaries of musical fusion.

The track kicks off with the unmistakable sounds of skateboards, a portal to the energetic heartbeat of Burbank, California, a city engulfed in rock and metal history. Drawing inspiration from iconic bands and albums born in this very place, Dirtyphonics crafts a powerful narrative. As they put it, “This track was written in Burbank, a historic city for rock and metal in California, next to North Hollywood. It is about the palpable energy in that city and the iconic bands that formed there. Many legendary albums have been written and recorded there, so we wanted to pay homage to this musical history. We used this vibe to make a banger merging Rock and Drum & Bass.”

“Burbank Nights” is a sonic alchemy, fusing the raw intensity of old-school rock and metal guitar riffs with modern electronic production, representing a pivotal moment in music’s evolutionary journey. Thunderous drums, electrifying guitar solos, and fierce vocal screams immerse listeners in a whirlwind of sound. But the track is far from one-dimensional. Just when you think you’ve unraveled its essence, Dirtyphonics masterfully transforms it into a heart-pounding drum & bass crescendo. This is the future of music, an exhilarating collision of rock and electronic genres that leaves you captivated and craving more.

What sets “Burbank Nights” apart is its universal appeal. As the official anthem for the new season of Rocket League, it epitomizes the harmonious convergence of music and gaming. The track is also poised to become a go-to for extreme sports, from BMX to snowboarding and motorsports.

Dirtyphonics’ journey, marked by over 100 million Spotify streams and appearances at prestigious festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland, has paved the way for this groundbreaking moment. Collaborations with luminaries such as Skrillex, Linkin Park, and Steve Aoki have further elevated their status in the music industry. Now, they are proving that Rocktronic is going to open doors for music and live entertainment by embracing their roots while breaking the barriers of sound.

In partnership with Monstercat, a label that amassed over 4 billion streams in 2022 alone and hosts stages at illustrious festivals like Tomorrowland and EDC, Dirtyphonics is trailblazing a new era in music. “Burbank Nights” is not merely a song; it’s a manifesto of their enduring creativity and steadfast commitment to musical innovation. As they embark on their European tour and prepare for more compelling releases, “Burbank Nights” stands as a testament to the transformative force of Dirtyphonics’ music, uniting generations, genres, and cultures.