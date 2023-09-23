DJ Oliver opens up about main inspirations, his ‘Pandora’ residency at Lio Ibiza and more: Interview

A true pioneer of electronic music, DJ Oliver has been blessing fans alike for over three decades with each of his endeavours. A true advocate of the Ibiza sound, this is one interview that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Representing the Ibiza sound in the most immersive of fashions, DJ Oliver is the epitome of an artist who has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. With a career spanning over three decades, the Spanish DJ/Producer has been acting as a true pioneer of house and tech-house music, whilst each of his endeavours acts as a clear testament towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, DJ Oliver has cemented himself amongst the legendary acts within our scene, and with over 30 albums released throughout his career thus far, it comes to no surprise that an array of accolades have presented themselves through the hard work and dedication that he showcases on the daily. A true advocate of electronic music, his ‘Pandora‘ residency at Lio Ibiza takes a unique approach when it comes to the events that are held in this day and age, as its whole concept derives from the 50s and 60s, where the prime values are music and dancing, without the need of any special effects or highly-advanced effects throughout the live performance. Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he opens up about the main inspirations and influences that led to his chosen career pathway, evolving his sound around his prominent style of play and his preferred genres, releasing a vast array of albums over the years, taking over Ibiza with each of his residencies, hosting ‘Pandora’ and advocating an old-school approach of raving, working alongside summer of the biggest names within the dance scene, his own outlook on his career thus far and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations and influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

It all started when I was very young in Barcelona. When I was 15 years old, my parents gave me a small computer, and that’s where I began to explore and discover music production and computer technology. I took several courses in sound and lighting engineering, and then I moved to Ibiza in 1992, where I started working at the old Ku-Privilege club. From there, I began sharing the DJ booth and getting to know well at that time David Morales, Roger Sanchez, Dimitri (Dee-Lite), Carl Cox, DJ Sneak, Junior Sanchez , Armand van Helden , Alfredo Fiorito, Pippi, and other DJs whom I looked up to and admired for how they worked and played with vinyl records. I loved music, and during those years, there was a big trend with Acid House and House music.

Creating a legendary status through each of your endeavours, we would like to know how your signature style of play came to be, as well as the overall message that your music has set out to portray on a worldwide scale?

I believe that my style has been forged over the years. I’ve always thought that during a performance, you have to give it your all and, above all, create a completely different atmosphere, especially with a lot of groove, for everyone on the dance floor. It’s important to convey new sensations to the audience.

With Tech and Deep House the prominent genres for the majority of your releases, could you give us an insight on the impact that electronic music has had on your life thus far, as well as your own thoughts on maintaining a versatile nature and evolving with the dance scene as time progresses?

Music changes just like fashion or technology. In my case, with many years of experience (31), it’s important to know and understand where music is heading and what changes are coming. Tech House and Deep House are derivatives of House music. From there, you have to adapt to the new sounds and rhythms that emerge. Evolution is always necessary, or else you fall behind!

Having released over 30 albums in your career, your passion for music cannot go unnoticed. We would like to know the main driving points that have led to your longevity within our community, as well as the various areas of which you draw inspiration from when taking on projects after projects?

Honestly, it has been consistency and, above all, learning something new every day. Inspiration always comes, sometimes it takes time, and other times it doesn’t, but it’s a matter of being patient and, above all, believing in and working on projects diligently.

Becoming synonymous with the White Isle through each of your residencies over the years, could you give us an insight on the impact that Ibiza has had on you as an artist, as well the experience that you have gained by performing alongside true pioneers within our scene?

Ibiza has been everything in my career, both professionally and personally, as I have been living here for many years. Professionally, working here demands a higher standard from yourself because the audience in Ibiza is well-versed and demanding when it comes to music. Also, collaborating with the big names in electronic music provides valuable lessons and, above all, recognition in the industry.

Providing the ultimate of music experiences with your Pandora residency in Ibiza, we would like to know a little more on the whole concept of the events that you host throughout the summer, as well as a wider look into the nostalgic essence curated via an event that follows the principles of the past?

We all come from one of the best times that were experienced here in Ibiza years ago when the audience connected with the DJ, and you could see a dance floor with 2,000 people dancing in unison without mobile phones. The main concept of Pandora is the music; we don’t have go-go dancers or special effects like confetti, etc. Pandora is just music and more music! This year we have done a great job and have managed to get everyone talking about Pandora because of the good music and also the wonderful energy that is experienced at every party. In Pandora, everyone is welcome; you just have to dance and be part of the party.

Hosting an array of international artists, Pandora at Lio Club Ibiza has caused quite the frenzy amongst tourists and of course locals. With yourself also now considered as a local, we would like to know the overall feel on the island when hosting one of the few original House events left, as well as the sense of gratitude gained through the endless support showed to not only the event, but also yourself?

Primarily, all the artists we have are local DJs from the island, some of them are veterans who made a mark during the heyday of clubs like Space, Pacha, or Amnesia, and others are up-and-coming talents from the new generation. Together, we’ve created something very significant in terms of music. Everyone knows that we are one of the few and unique local promoters on the island. This is highly appreciated by people because they know that Pandora is a 100% island-based event with an international and local audience.

Competing alongside residences of some of the biggest names within the dance scene is no easy task, however, Pandora has increased in popularity year in and year out. Could you give us an insight on the main reasoning behind this, as well as the significance of curating an event that solely focuses on music, dancing and the vibes that once were prominent for the older generations?

I believe it has grown because behind Pandora, there is a team of over 25 people who truly believe in the project and work hard, from the wonderful public relations staff, DJs, decorators, and more. We have a very human and close relationship with everyone, and people appreciate that. In the end, it’s the audience who speaks about us and spreads the word to others. Everything is a blend created from the heart.

With a career as long and successful as yours, there is no doubt that they sky’s the limit, if there is a limit in this instance. We would like to know what the future holds for DJ Oliver, and if any hints can be disclosed on new music and live performances that may be on the horizon?

I have several productions set to be released before the end of the year, with the first one coming out on the Klaphouse label. For the next year, I’m preparing an EP for my brother Paco Osuna’s renowned label, Mindshake, and I still have several unsigned productions. My next gig is in Barcelona at Carpe Diem. In addition to my weekly residencies here in Ibiza with Pandora on Saturdays. For this winter, we are focused on organizing a small world tour with Pandora to promote the brand.

Image Credit: DJ OLIVER / Provided by b4bookings