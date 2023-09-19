DROELOE reveals stellar debut of first solo album ‘Art Of Change’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 124

The day is finally here as the Netherlands-based artist Vincent Rooijers also known as DROELOE has officially released his first solo album ‘Art Of Change.’ Guiding his listeners on a euphoric and uplifting journey through time and place, the stellar album from DROELOE is indeed a masterpiece.

The Netherlands artist Vincent Rooijers who goes by the stage name of DROELOE has shown us the sky is truly the limit when it comes down to his revolutionizing sound design and breathtaking production abilities. With the anticipation building after revealing five singles throughout the months, DROELOE has officially released his studio album ‘The Art of Change,’ which is his first full album as a solo artist since parting ways with former artistic partner Hein Hamers.

The stunning album ‘The Art of Change’ takes listeners on a unique journey through time and place, using recorded voice memos as a ‘feedback loop’ where DROELOE’s present self engages in conversations with his past and future selves. Snippets are taken from audio cassettes and journal entries to help him grow each day, fostering feelings of resolution (‘Downside Up ft. Transviolet’), motivation (‘Decision’), gratitude (‘Landscape’), and fearlessness (‘Feeble Games’) throughout his life. A truly spectacular album from the mastermind, DROELOE shares:

“This album is a collection of ideas that I find important within my own personal development. It is a journey to turn these ideas into songs and symbolic places, one that helps me to visit those ideas more often. I want to become a more active participant in my own growth, this album is a step in that direction”

Be sure to listen to the album below and purchase the exclusive vinyl via Bandcamp here.

Image Credit: Haley Lan