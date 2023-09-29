EA Sports reveals tracklist for new EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack

By Daniel Šikljan 204

The days of FIFA are now officially gone, with EA Sports FC 24 stepping into the limelight. One thing stayed the same, and that is the exceptional soundtrack.

EA Sports has finally revealed the long-awaited tracklist for the first edition of EA Sports FC, formerly known as FIFA. It seems that more electronic music is present than ever before, which will undoubtedly cater to both FIFA/EA Sports FC and electronic music fans. Previous FIFA soundtracks include some of the past decade’s biggest music hits and tons of great EDM songs. Some of these memorable tracks will stay in people’s minds throughout their lives. How can a person forget Love Me Again by John Newman, Walk by Kwabs, or the incredible The Nights by the late Avicii? Even though these songs are evergreen, I think it’s time we talk about the fresh new soundtrack which marks the beginning of a new era for “the people’s game”.

As I’ve already mentioned, the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack is comprised of 92 unique productions, mainly indie and electronic music. A couple of the biggest electronic hits of 2023 made the cut this year: Rumble by Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan, Phone by MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold, and 6am by Channel Tres. Some other noteworthy additions to the tracklist are Overmono with Good Lies, The Sea which is taken from Romy’s debut album Mid Air, and Jengi remix of Sam Gellaitry’s 2021 hit Assumptions.

For those who want to spice things up with new sounds, there is a multitude of great genres present in the soundtrack. J. Cole, The Rolling Stones, Ashnikko, and Karol G are just a couple of names responsible for providing good vibes, all while scrolling through the EA Sports FC 24 menus or assembling a team and tactics.

EA Sports FC 24 officially comes out tomorrow. Those who managed to pre-order the game got access to 7 days of early access to everything the game has to offer. The game will be out on all platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC. The standard edition costs 80 euros while the ultimate edition will come at a price of 110 euros. No matter if you’ll play the game or not, the soundtrack is out on Spotify.

Image Credit: Theo Batterham / Provided by Atlantic Records