Finalle unveils emotive house single ‘Cling Onto Life’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 193

Blessing us all with the most emotive of house singles, Finalle has just unveiled his latest single, in the form of ‘Cling Onto Life.’ “The process behind making the record was fairly easy as I thrive off of emotion and that’s what this track is all about,” Finalle says

Looking to leave his own unique mark within the electronic dance industry, Finalle has just blessed fans alike with a house single for the ages, entitled ‘Cling Onto Life.’ As emotive as any of his productions, the Florida-based artist ensures that listeners will be taken on a musical journey like no other, as an array of emotions and feeling will be evoked throughout the entirety of the track. Taking inspiration from his own personal struggles after the passing of his mother, Finalle opts to portray the message of hope through his love for music, and no better way than to pay tribute to a loved one by continuing to chase your dreams and remain strong in the face of adversity and the challenges that life can and will present anyone with.

Cultivating his identity on the daily, this artist to watch has been combining powerful lyrics and captivating melodies in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst his ability at creating raw emotion through his passion for music, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Inspired by the likes of Young Thug, Kurt Cobain and The Weeknd, Finalle is now looking to slowly transition his way towards the electronic music scene, as his use of melodic, dark and upbeat tones helps in challenging the boundaries that are faced when delving deep in our scene, and at the same time, looking at evolving your sound through the vast array of genres that are presented on the daily. An act that will impact our community in the most immersive of fashions, Finalle shared the following on electronic music and the creation of ‘Cling Onto Life;’