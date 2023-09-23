Search

 

 

Finalle unveils emotive house single ‘Cling Onto Life’: Listen

Blessing us all with the most emotive of house singles, Finalle has just unveiled his latest single, in the form of ‘Cling Onto Life.’ “The process behind making the record was fairly easy as I thrive off of emotion and that’s what this track is all about,” Finalle says

Looking to leave his own unique mark within the electronic dance industry, Finalle has just blessed fans alike with a house single for the ages, entitled ‘Cling Onto Life.’ As emotive as any of his productions, the Florida-based artist ensures that listeners will be taken on a musical journey like no other, as an array of emotions and feeling will be evoked throughout the entirety of the track. Taking inspiration from his own personal struggles after the passing of his mother, Finalle opts to portray the message of hope through his love for music, and no better way than to pay tribute to a loved one by continuing to chase your dreams and remain strong in the face of adversity and the challenges that life can and will present anyone with.

Cultivating his identity on the daily, this artist to watch has been combining powerful lyrics and captivating melodies in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst his ability at creating raw emotion through his passion for music, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Inspired by the likes of Young Thug, Kurt Cobain and The Weeknd, Finalle is now looking to slowly transition his way towards the electronic music scene, as his use of melodic, dark and upbeat tones helps in challenging the boundaries that are faced when delving deep in our scene, and at the same time, looking at evolving your sound through the vast array of genres that are presented on the daily. An act that will impact our community in the most immersive of fashions, Finalle shared the following on electronic music and the creation of ‘Cling Onto Life;’

“Electronic Dance Music has really changed my life, especially In terms of songwriting and everything that goes into a release. This record was inspired by my mother who passed on Oct, 12 2021. ‘Cling Onto Life’ is the title and it basically speaks for itself in terms of just holding on even though the road might be tough and I might be alone on my journey I’m still trying to move towards my goal and make my mother proud by actually doing what I love. The process behind making the record was fairly easy as I thrive off of emotion and that’s what this track is all about. I want to show appreciation to producer Benad, my engineer team from House Of Dreams Illusion and Dave for helping me put the pieces together for this single.”
Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Cling Onto Life’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone feeling some type of way. A certified hit in our books, Finalle has once again showcased the world the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses, and if this latest single is anything to go by, we could not be any more certain of the prosperous career that lays ahead. Having said this, be sure to check out ‘Cling Onto Life’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on Finalle and all his future endeavours within our scene, but for the time being, we would also like to know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

