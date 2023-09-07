House Music Essentials Vol 20 featuring Barkin

By Alshaan Kassam 128

Revolutionizing house music one electrifying beat at a time, The New York-based artist known as Barkin is bringing the heat back into house. His music is filled with intensity while being beautiful and groovy at the same time. Noticing the genre has lost some edge, his punchy basslines mixed with heavy synths will be setting dance floors ablaze. With our twentieth edition of House Music Essentials, We Rave You is pleased to feature Barkin’s new house-infused single ‘Kitty Club.’

Barkin fell in love with dance music many years ago. He found music to be an escape from everyday mundane life. Festivals and clubs have the power to set people free. Barkin dreamed of one day being on stage, playing his music, and giving others the opportunity to lose themselves in the night, just as he had done.

Barkin returns with another electric Bass House tune. This time, he celebrates his love for cats with the ‘Kitty Club.’ An infectious and catchy vocal kicks the track off before tension begins to rise. As energy takes off, right before the drop Barkin lets us know where we are. “Welcome To The Kitty Club” throws us into the drop. A bass-fueled drop will send your body moving with unique fills throughout. Punchy drums and big synths keep the energy pumping. A break-style bridge provides variety and freshness to the track. We are brought into another tension-filled build before a fake-out 2nd drop. Barkin makes reference to each of his cats throughout, (Lulu, Borris, Betty Man, and Bella) making sure they get their light of day. This one is primed for social media and cat lovers alike. Using his own voice, Barkin has creatively altered it to fit the club scene. Sharing his thoughts behind the single, Barkin shares:

“‘Kitty Club’ is easily the most fun track I have made. I loved being able to bring my cats into my passion and create something for all cat lovers alike. ‘Kitty Club’ is a special track that people always asked me about during my shows. I welcome everyone to the Kitty Club”

Listen to the energetic track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Carson Packer