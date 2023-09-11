ILLENIUM unveils neon-splashed graphic novel inspired by his five-album career

The GRAMMY award-nominated artist ILLENIUM also known as Nicholas Daniel Miller has shown the music industry that his creativity and motivation for his craft is limitless. With over a billion streams on various platforms, ILLENIUM has amassed a dedicated fan base across the globe and he has recently announced an upcoming new graphic novel in partnership with Z2 Comics that channels the infectious energy of his five-album career.

ILLENIUM has teamed up with Z2 Comics for "ILLENIUM: Presents Starfall" which is a collaboration with the musical mastermind that channels the infectious energy of his five-album career into a new, neon-splashed graphic novel. Yes, you read that right.

With a truly remarkable storyline, ILLENIUM joins writers Frank Marraffino and artists Pablo Andrés and Luis Expósito Hernández for this gripping new sci-fi venture. While Emilio Adrias provides the cover art.

With a truly remarkable storyline, ILLENIUM joins writers Frank Marraffino and artists Pablo Andrés and Luis Expósito Hernández for this gripping new sci-fi venture. While Emilio Adrias provides the cover art. As ILLENIUM shares:

“The chance to bring my origin story to life in graphic novel form has always been a dream of mine. This will be unlike anything anyone has ever seen from me before.”

Z2 Comics will release “ILLENIUM Presents: Starfall” on November 21, 2023, in standard hardcover, deluxe hardcover, and super deluxe editions. The deluxe edition will feature an oversized hardcover book in a custom slipcase and come packaged with three art prints illustrated by Alex Moore. The super deluxe edition, which contains the same contents as the deluxe edition, is limited to 100 copies signed by ILLENIUM and also includes a limited edition holographic collectors card in a magnetic case and an enamel pin.

Be sure to pre-order the exclusive graphic novel here.

