Madeon announces ‘Good Faith Forever’ era coming to an end

By Filip Iwanski

Madeon announces his final show to the ‘Good Faith Forever’ tour making it the end of an era.

Madeon‘s final show is coming just around the corner. French DJ and producer announced his final ever show for the ‘Good Faith Forever‘ tour at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on November 17th this winter. In addition to his mesmerizing ‘Good Faith Forever‘ live performances, which consistently draw sold-out crowds worldwide, Madeon has recently started releasing new music with his latest release being ‘Gonna Be Good‘ which is the final body of work from the ‘Good Faith’ album era.

Madeon’s most recent shows were held at Brooklyn Mirage (New York) & Frost Amphitheater (Palo Alto) in September of 2022. However, his next big upcoming show which is part of the ‘Good Faith Forever‘ tour will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 29th. For more upcoming tour dates and ticket information, you can find out here on Madeon’s official tour website.

‘Good Faith‘ which is Madeon‘s most recent album that was released in 2019 consists of 10 tracks with blends of synth-pop, funk, and electropop house. The album’s main themes are about a person’s love and relationships with reality. Madeon also said the album wanted to spread a message about his mood, mental well-being, and introspection into his own happiness and passion which have played a significant role in shaping the album. Madeon’s first-ever 13-stop tour for the album started in early April 2022 after the tragic pandemic allowed him to go back to performing again.

Madeon‘s performances consist of live dancing, choreographies, drumming, playing keys, and singing all backed up with stunning visual and audio production making his shows euphoric and emotional journeys. Madeon is also a Grammy-nominated artist for Best Electronic Album in 2021 and was nominated twice for Electronic Music Awards with Porter Robinson for Single of the Year and Live Act of the Year in 2017.

the end of an era…

Good Faith Forever FINALE at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, November 17th !!https://t.co/tN8lo0daNw pic.twitter.com/KYoqBqD1Yt — Madeon (@madeon) September 5, 2023

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Grandstand Media & Management