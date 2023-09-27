Marten Hørger returns with new single ‘Love All Night’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 88

Marten Hørger is back with a new single that will be your next club anthem entitled ‘Love All Night’.

Hørger continues his hot streak of this year’s singles with the new self-released piece ‘Love All Night’, which perfectly represents his already signature style, dubbed “high energy house.” The new record begins with plucky melodies underneath a soulful vocal, and the lyrics immediately set the tone for a sultry and dance-worthy house gem. Marten swiftly ups the ante by incorporating deep, growling basslines that will have the crowd stomping, coupled with undulating synths, to hold peak energy throughout the drop. ‘Love All Night’ is a winning combination of appealing vocals, dynamic and groovy rhythms, and danceable beats, making for a future club and festival anthem. It follows the German house maestro’s ‘Ill Behavior‘ on Spinnin’ Records, his recent collaboration ‘The Freaks’ with David Guetta, and ‘Get Real High‘ with Shift K3Y at Tomorrowland Music.

Speaking on the new release, Hørger states, “‘Love All Night’ is a track that holds a special place in my heart. Normally, I write and produce all my songs fully on my own, but this time I created this tune with a singer and songwriter, and every time I perform it, the crowd’s response is just electrifying. I’m so happy about this one.”

Listen to Hørger’s new dose of his signature high-energy house track here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR