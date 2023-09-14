MTV 2023 VMA’s: An epic eight of music, surprises, and hip-hop history

By Lewis Mulligan 114

Catch up on the unforgettable moments from the 2023 MTV VMA’s, including Taylor Swift’s astonishing wins, Shakira’s pioneering honour, a surprise from *NSYNC, and a legendary tribute to hip-hop’s 50-year legacy.

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) never fail to bring the heat, and 2023 was no exception. The show, which stretched on for nearly four hours, delivered a whirlwind of thrilling performances, a jaw-dropping surprise, record-breaking wins, and a massive celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Shakira, the global sensation known for her infectious beats and irresistible dance moves, had a momentous night. She made history by becoming the first South American artist to snag the highly coveted Video Vanguard Award. This prestigious prize honours an artist’s monumental contributions to music videos and pop culture. Shakira lit up the stage with a mesmerising 10-minute mash-up of her greatest hits, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

The question – who else is doing it like @shakira at the #VMAs? The answer – NOBODY. pic.twitter.com/xOYInZ52Z5 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2023

Ice Spice, the breakout star, also had her moment in the spotlight as she clinched the title of Best New Artist. Her talent and energy captured the hearts of fans and industry insiders alike.

But the night undoubtedly belonged to Taylor Swift, who carved her name into VMA history. Swift pulled off a historic feat by nabbing an impressive nine awards, including the prestigious Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her chart-topping masterpiece, “Midnights.” Her astonishing achievement tied her for the most wins in a single night, solidifying her status as a VMA legend.

*NSYNC reunited on stage, marking their first performance together since the 2013 VMAs. Speculation ran rampant that the iconic boy band might be cooking up some new tunes for the third installment of the “Trolls” film series.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped into the spotlight and received the prestigious Global Icon Award. The legendary rapper and music mogul delivered a show-stopping performance of his iconic hits, introduced by his friend and fellow artist Mary J. Blige, as well as one of his daughters, Chance.

The night’s grand finale was a monumental celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, featuring electrifying performances by luminaries like Grandmaster Flash, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and LL Cool J. This powerhouse tribute served as a reminder of hip-hop’s enduring influence on the music industry.

The 2023 VMAs delivered a night to remember, with Taylor Swift, Shakira, and a host of other talented artists leaving a lasting mark on the music world. As the curtains fell on this unforgettable event, one thing was clear: the VMAs had once again lived up to their reputation as a platform for celebrating the industry’s finest talents and groundbreaking achievements.

If you missed it, see what all the fuss is about and catch up here.

Image Credit: motif_catcher via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)