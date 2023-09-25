Nick In Time unveils melodic techno banger ‘Over The Rainbow’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 324

Taking listeners on the most emotive of musical journeys, Belgian DJ/Producer Nick In Time has just unveiled a melodic techno track for the ages, entitled ‘Over The Rainbow.’ A certified hit in our books, this is one track you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Nick In Time has just unveiled a melodic techno banger, in the form of ‘Over The Rainbow.’ Incorporating his signature sound throughout the tracks’ entirety, the Belgian DJ/Producer ensures nothing less than the most emotive of vibes, with this latest release acting as a clear testament towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. The combination of dark and haunting vocals, with musical elements that perfectly emulate the aura of ‘Over The Rainbow,’ have resulted in an end product that will have listeners embarking on a journey like no other, as each and every detail has been accredited for from start to finish.

Developing a style of play ever since his emergence within our community, Nick In Time has the ability of scintillating even the toughest of crowds, as his unique approach towards music production, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Ranging from pure and hard techno to melodic and progressive house, this fast-rising star has set his sights on nothing less than global dominance, and if this latest endeavour is anything to go by, we are more than certain that he will achieve that and so much more. Having won a remix contest judged by no other than Joachim Garraud in 2006, Nick In Time then started gaining the recognition he deserved from well-renowned artists within the dance scene, and at the same time, would go onto releasing his original tracks, as well as remixes, on some of the biggest labels in the industry. Fast-forward to now, and with his own imprint, Release Vibes, in full force, Nick In Time looks on creating lasting memories and experiences through his love for music.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Over The Rainbow’ will have anyone feeling some type of way. A true masterpiece of a track, Nick In Time has once more showcased that genius mind of his, so be prepared to be enticed in a manner that will have you begging for more. Out now, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on the man of the moment and all his future endeavours, but for the time being, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘Over The Rainbow’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Nick In Time / Provided By: Press