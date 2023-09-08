PROPER Las Vegas drops massive lineup for inaugural NYE celebration

By Gustavo Cristobal 148

FNGRS CRSSD and Framework have unveiled the highly-anticipated phase one lineup for the debut edition of PROPER Las Vegas , featuring Chris Lake , Zhu , Gorgon City and more.

The countdown to New Year’s has officially begun as FNGRS CRSSD and Framework have finally unveiled their massive lineup for the debut of PROPER Las Vegas, set to take place at the immersive AREA15 on December 30 and 31. The announcement follows the recent reveal of the PROPER NYE San Diego lineup, which sold out its debut event last year and is set to return to Petco Park on December 31 and January 1.

The event, aiming to leave an indelible mark on Sin City, will sprawl across four stages, offering an immersive festival experience complete with over 50 prominent house and techno artists taking the helm behind the decks. House music standouts on the bill include Chris Lake, Gorgon City, CamelPhat, Maceo Plex, Walker & Royce, Simon Doty and Hot Since 82. Prominent figures in the techno industry such as Franky Wah, 8kays, Rebūke, and Chris Avantgarde are also poised to deliver a powerhouse soundtrack to welcome the new year. As the anticipation mounts, the full lineup remains a tantalizing mystery, with eight artist names deliberately blurred out. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the moment when the curtain is lifted on these hidden talents.

PROPER Las Vegas is set to be an extraordinary New Year’s celebration as FNGRS CRSSD, the masterminds behind CRSSD Festival, join forces with Framework, one of Los Angeles’ foremost underground electronic music promoters. With the incorporation of AREA15’s immersive adult playground, this event becomes an undeniable must-attend for anyone looking to usher in 2024 in style in Las Vegas.

The SMS presale for PROPER Las Vegas will begin on Friday, September 8 at 12 p.m. PST. The general public on-sale will follow shortly after on the same day Friday, September 8 at 2 p.m. PST. Text “PROPERLV” to (855) 912-1457 to join the SMS presale for access. Who are you looking forward to seeing the most? Check out the full lineup down below. Visit PROPER Las Vegas’ website for the full details regarding the event here.

Image Credit: Provided by Infamous PR