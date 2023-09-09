Protocol Recordings drops stellar lineup for Labelnight at Escape Amsterdam during ADE 2023

By Connor Philips

Amsterdam, known as the epicenter of electronic dance music, is about to witness an electrifying experience as Protocol Recordings presents its sensational lineup during the Amsterdam Dance Event 2023.

This immersive takeover is coming to the iconic venue of Escape Amsterdam on Thursday, October 19. It is certain to pile on the nonstop festivities of this year’s ADE. Once again, Protocol goes above and beyond, curating an extraordinary event that promises nothing short of a spectacular night. This festival-worthy showcase will feature two dynamic stages, each hosting an array of talented artists who will set the dance floor on fire. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top acts who will lead the charge:

For DubVision, prepare to be swept away by the mesmerizing beats and melodies of the veteran duo, as they take center stage and leave you craving for more. Next up, Fast Boy‘s high-octane performance promises an adrenaline-pumping hour that will end with you breathless and amazed. Then the dynamic pair known as Third Party will grace the stage with their unique sound, taking you on a musical journey you won’t forget. Speaking of forgetting, who can forget Leandro Da Silva. With his infectious grooves and unparalleled energy, Leandro Da Silva is the mastermind behind anthems like “Gopher Mambo” and “Ontas (Te Pago El Uber”.

In addition to this star-studded lineup, there’s something extra special in store—a beloved mystery guest who holds a special place in dance music’s heart. Their presence is an absolute must at this annual Protocol event. It may even be the legendary labelboss Nicky Romero himself. But that’s not all. Brace yourselves for a roster of other surprise guests ready to dominate the main stage. Over the years, Protocol Recordings has hosted unannounced artists of the highest caliber, including the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and many more.

For anyone hitting the cutting-edge second room, Protocol Lab, you can expect both familiar and fresh DJs to take the stage. Artists like Almero, Charles B, Kosling, Larce, Low Blow, Lukas Vane, Repiet, Rob Laniado, Roc Dubloc, SOLR, will ensure a thrilling atmosphere for all attendees. And there’s more to look forward to! Stay tuned for a sneak peek of the sonic journey that awaits at the showcase through the upcoming Protocol Connect – ADE 2023 EP, scheduled for release in October!

It should be noted that this event is 18+ and is going down from 23:00 to 5:00 (11 PM to 5 AM), lining up to be an early morning rager. Snag your tickets here and check out the diverse lineup below: