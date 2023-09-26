Ricky Iuliucci Returns With New Single, “Fade Away”

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Philadelphia native Ricky Iuliucci cut his teeth opening for some truly massive names in the modern music scene, but it’s more evident with each single that the young DJ/producer is ready for the spotlight to be fully on him. The newest proof of this comes via the recently released “Fade Away”, a three-minute song that showcases the rising act’s penchant for fun and bouncy tracks.

Energetic and invigorating from the jump, “Fade Away” wastes no time in making you nod your head to the beat. Sharp and somewhat menacing synths mingle with a plodding bass drum and crunchy hats, rising in to a hypnotic drop that would take an entire dancefloor off their feet. Somewhat reminiscent of “Punk”-era Ferry Corsten thanks to some distinct sound effects on the lead line, the track nonetheless has a distinct flavor all its own. It’s a song that belongs as much in a packed club as it would in your car’s stereo- it brings that liveliness you need in a dance track.

Image credit: Ricky Iuliucci (press photo)

