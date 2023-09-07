SAYMYNITTI delivers thrilling double-single release, ‘I Like My Techno’ And ‘Misbehave’: Listen

By Connor Philips 130

The dynamic duo SAYMYNITTI, comprised of NITTI and SAYMYNAME, is back with a bang, and they are taking us on a mesmerizing journey through the annals of dance music history. With the release of their double-single, “I Like My Techno” and “Misbehave,” SAYMYNITTI is rekindling the exhilarating charm of ’90s and early 2000s rave culture, propelling it into the future.

SAYMYNITTI, hailing from Los Angeles, is known for their distinctive style that marries old-school trance with energetic techno. “I Like My Techno” immediately grabs your attention with robotic vocals that intermingle with droning effects. As the track progresses, a thunderous drum roll builds anticipation before plunging into a captivating drop. The intense techno bassline and the persistent ringing alarms in the background create a sonic experience that is as relentless as it is hypnotic.

On the flip side, “Misbehave” showcases SAYMYNITTI’s ability to craft acid techno masterpieces. Seductive female vocals beckon you into a world of thumping beats and mesmerizing synths. It’s the quintessential acid techno track, perfectly encapsulating the genre’s essence and sending listeners to a state of euphoria.

SAYMYNITTI’s foray into this iconic era of dance music is nothing short of a sonic alchemy. They have managed to capture the essence of the past while infusing it with the innovation of the present. “I Like My Techno” and “Misbehave” are not just songs; they are time machines that transport you to the heart of the rave.

NITTI, with an impressive track record that includes a Grammy nomination for “On My Mind” and collaborations with luminaries like Diplo, Bad Bunny, and Diesel (Shaq), brings his impeccable production skills to the table. His experience in multiple genres and across renowned labels like OWSLA and Spinnin’ adds depth to SAYMYNITTI’s sound. On the other hand, SAYMYNAME, recognized as the pioneer of ‘Hardtrap,’ has been a fixture in the electronic music scene for years. His journey from a 12-year-old DJ to collaborating with heavyweights like David Guetta and Skrillex is a testament to his talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of sound.

The formation of SAYMYNITTI in 2022 marked a new chapter in their careers, and their mission is clear: to fuse the nostalgia of ’90s and early 2000s rave culture with contemporary production. With vocal-driven music that leaves an indelible mark on the EDM scene, SAYMYNITTI is carving a unique path in the industry. Following their massive tour that ignited crowds across the globe, from HARD Summer and Moonrise to Academy LA and Stereo Live Houston, SAYMYNITTI’s project is far from over. “I Like My Techno” and “Misbehave” are just the beginning of what promises to be a steady stream of hits from this talented duo.

For SAYMYNITTI, their double-single release is an invitation to dance music enthusiasts to embark on a transcendent expedition where time stands still, and the music is the only reality that matters. With this iconic pair at the helm, rave culture will find its resurrection, and the dance floor will become a canvas for sonic magic.

Image Credit: SAYMYNITTI (Press) / Provided by artist