Staysis unveils incredible ‘From Beyond’ remix: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 138

Blessing fans alike with his unique outlook on music production, Philadelphia native, Staysis, has just unveiled a melodic house remix for the ages, entitled ‘From Beyond.’ Leaving no doubt to the imagination, this is one track you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Staysis is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of his releases have been amassing millions of streams worldwide, whilst at the same time, some of the biggest names within our community have been frequently supporting this artist to watch. Showing no signs of slowing down, his latest remix ‘From Beyond‘ (by Santiago Luna) is one for the books, as each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will have anyone feeling some type of way.

Creating a whole new wave that directly relates to the American Progressive and Melodic House scene, as well as Techno for that matter, Staysis is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Ensuring nothing less than the most intricate of vibes, the Philadelphia-based DJ/Producer has been exploring a more alternative type of music production, whilst each of the melodies and characteristics that help shape his style of play, also act as a clear testament towards the genius mind that he possesses, and his ability of always thinking outside the box, and creating a sound that is always quite extraordinary.

“My favorite part about writing music is the ability to capture feelings that you might need an entire paragraph to describe in real life. When Santiago Luna offered me the opportunity to remix his collaboration with Pronoia I couldn’t help but say yes. I immediately fell in love with how the bass and the melody harmonize with one another. The vocal line in the breakdown and the second drop also spoke to me on a visceral level. In the remix my intention was to capture the haunting and contemplative feelings that this track conveys and add a more energetic club oriented spin to it.” – Staysis

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘From Beyond’ will have listeners embarking on a musical journey like no other. A masterpiece of a track, Staysis has well and truly displayed each and every aspect of his raw talent, and with a clear message on how delicate music production can be, it comes to no surprise that his rise within our scene is as rapid as any that we have seen. Having said this, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on the man of the moment and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘From Beyond’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section.