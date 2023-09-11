The Chainsmokers share uplifting single ‘Summertime Friends’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 84

The iconic duo known as The Chainsmokers have released their breathtaking, yet energetic single ‘Summertime Friends’ at the perfect timing indeed. As the summer has come to an end, The Chainsmokers have allowed listeners to look back at those special moments during the summer with this emotive single.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall who go by the stage name of The Chainsmokers have shown the sky is the limit in terms of their ever-evolving production style. From top-tier tracks such as “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Roses,” The Chainsmokers have been headlining festivals across the globe and there is no stopping this power duo. Bringing out an energetic and emotive single for their global fan base to jam out to, The Chainsmokers have recently released “Summertime Friends” which will definitely be played on repeat.

With emotive vocals and a peaceful melody in the backdrop, The Chainsmokers are luring their listeners in with a beautiful single as we end off the summer on the brightest note. From stunning sound design and vibrant chimes, this one is truly impeccable. “Summertime Friends” is a collaboration we never knew we needed in our lives and we are absolutely loving it.

Check out the official music video for “Summertime Friends” from The Chainsmokers below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Miller Mobley / Provided by Vanessa Menkes Communications