By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on the most immersive of musical journeys, Too Deep has just unveiled his latest single, entitled ‘Cosmic Connection.’ Featuring HEART EYES, the alias of JackEL, this track is one that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Looking to leave his own distinct mark within the electronic dance industry, Too Deep has just unveiled the most immersive of singles, in the form of ‘Cosmic Connection.’ Leaving no doubt to the imagination, the Las Vegas-based DJ/Producer ensures nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, as each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Taking a futuristic approach with the production of ‘Cosmic Connection,’ listeners are set to embark on a journey that is quite literally out of this world, whilst the addition of HEART EYES, the alias of no other than JackEL, helps elevate the track to a whole different dimension.

Pushing boundaries at any given chance, Too Deep is well and truly cementing himself amongst the elite of our community, and if this latest endeavour is anything to go by, we could not be any more certain of the prosperous career that lays ahead. Having collaborated with JackEL on his debut single, ‘Zombie,’ the musical chemistry between both of these artists’ is off the charts, and in turn, fans alike are blessed with projects that not only test the limits on what can be achieved, but also, provide us all with a further glimpse on how the future of electronic music can and will evolve as time progresses. Adding that element of surprise through the use of vocals curated by none other than AI robots, ‘Cosmic Connection’ pushes every single boundary of music production, with both set of artists’ further advocating the raw talent(s) and genius mind(s) that they possess.

Leaving a lasting impact with each of his endeavours, Too Deep continues to evolve on the most frequent of levels, with this latest collaboration acting as clear testament towards his pure commitment and love towards electronic music, and of course, everything that it has to offer. A techno banger that will have anyone begging for more, be sure to check out ‘Cosmic Connection’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Zederic Hernandez